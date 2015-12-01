(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: South Korean Insurance here SINGAPORE, November 30 (Fitch) South Korean regulators' forthcoming initiatives in the insurance sector are positive for insurers' capital and risk management capabilities, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. For instance, the regulator plans to strengthen industry capitalisation and financial strength through the implementation of a tighter regulatory capital regime - the confidence level used to calibrate various insurance risk factors would increase to 99% from 95%. This would push South Korean insurers to devote more attention to risk management. With the increase in regulatory capital requirement, South Korean insurers are likely to turn to the debt/capital markets for funding if needed. The industry debt leverage ratios for both Korean life and non-life insurers are below 2%, indicating room for more issuance. The life sector is challenged to continue managing the negative spread burden, as the low-interest-rate environment lingers. This arose from insurers offering high guaranteed rates on endowment products in the 1990s. Life insurers have gradually diluted the effect of that legacy on their portfolios by issuing more policies with low or non-guaranteed benefits. Fitch thinks that the extent of these negative spreads is unlikely to be as severe as that in the 1990s. Fitch expects Korean life and non-life insurers to continue seeking overseas business expansion opportunities to supplement modest domestic business growth. The emerging markets in Asia, such as Indonesia and China, which have more attractive business potential, are potential investment destinations. The report "2016 Outlook: South Korean Insurance" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contacts: Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.