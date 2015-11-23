(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bank Pekao SA, Bank Handlowy w
Warszawie
(Handlowy), ING Bank Slaski (Bank Slaski) and Bank Zachodni WBK
(BZ WBK). Fitch
has also affirmed the ratings of Pekao's mortgage bank
subsidiary, Pekao Bank
Hipoteczny (PBH). The Viability Rating (VR) of BZ WBK was
upgraded to 'bbb+'
from ' bbb' while the VRs of other banks are affirmed.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT: ALL
BANKS
The Support Ratings of Handlowy, Bank Slaski, BZ WBK and Pekao,
and the Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of each of these banks, with the
exception of Pekao,
reflect Fitch's view on potential support from the banks'
shareholders. In
Fitch's opinion, there is an extremely high probability of
support for Handlowy
and Bank Slaski, and a high probability of support for BZ WBK
and Pekao. The
banks' majority owners are, respectively, Citigroup Inc
(A/Stable/a), ING Bank
NV (A/Stable/a), Banco Santander S.A. (Santander, A-/Stable/a-)
and UniCredit
S.p.A. (UniCredit; BBB+/Stable/bbb+).
The IDRs and Long-term National rating of BZ WBK are also
underpinned by the
bank's VR, which is currently at the same level as the
support-driven Long-term
IDR.
The upgrade of Handlowy's Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2'
reflects Citigroup's
robust liquidity position.
Fitch believes that Handlowy, Bank Slaski, BZ WBK and Pekao are
strategically
important subsidiaries for their respective parents, even though
their presence
in the broader CEE region, with the exception of UniCredit, is
limited. Fitch
expects that continued parent support will provide a floor for
the four banks'
Long-term IDRs at one notch below those of their parents.
Pekao's IDRs are based on its intrinsic strength, as reflected
in its VR of 'a-'
(see below). PBH's ratings are equalised with those of its
direct parent and
share the same Stable Outlook, reflecting Fitch's view that it
is a core
subsidiary of Pekao.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS: ALL BANKS
The VRs reflect the banks' generally strong financial metrics,
sound management
and performance and the largely supportive operating
environment, given solid
current and expected GDP growth in Poland. The upgrade of BZ
WBK's VR reflects
the bank's improved capitalisation and continued track record of
sound
performance following the consolidation of other group assets,
and its solid
financial metrics relative to those of peers.
At the same time, the VRs of each bank face moderate downward
pressure from
potential new regulatory measures. These include primarily the
planned
introduction (most likely in 2016) of a special bank tax rate of
39bps of total
assets and the possible conversion of Swiss franc mortgages
which would involve
significant losses for the sector. In 9M15 the ratio of
operating profit to
average total assets equalled 1.7% (Handlowy), 1.4% (Bank
Slaski), 2.2% (BZ WBK)
and 1.8% (Pekao). BZ WBK is somewhat more exposed than peers to
an onerous
conversion of Swiss franc mortgages (which comprise 14% of its
loan portfolio),
but has a slightly greater ability to absorb the bank tax
through its income
statement. The potential conversion would incur a small cost for
Bank Slaski and
Pekao, because Swiss franc mortgages represent only 2% and 4%,
respectively, of
their gross loans. Handlowy is not exposed to Swiss franc
mortgages.
HANDLOWY
Handlowy's VR of 'bbb+' is underpinned by robust capitalisation,
ample
liquidity, conservative risk management, modest level of
impaired loans and a
stable funding base. The rating also reflects the bank's limited
franchise, less
diversified business model (specialising in corporate banking
and credit cards
for individuals) and moderate scale.
Handlowy's capitalisation is a rating strength and reflects the
bank's
conservative risk management, high coverage of impaired loans by
reserves,
reasonable loan book concentrations and healthy internal capital
generation. At
end-3Q15, Handlowy's FCC ratio stood at 18%.
The bank has successfully cleaned up its bad debt portfolio and
reduced its
impaired loans to 3.9% of total loans at end-3Q15 (end-2013:
7%), which was one
of the lowest in Poland. Coverage of impaired loans by loan loss
reserves was
conservative at 80%. Handlowy's loan impairment charges were
positive (ie there
have been net charge reversals) in 9M15, 2014 and 2013, driven
by a seasoned
legacy portfolio, sales of sour loans and the high quality of
new loans.
At end-3Q15, customer deposits represented 73% of total funding
and were
dominated by corporate deposits, most of which are stable.
Handlowy treats large
seasonal deposits from companies (on average about USD1bn, or
15% of deposits at
end-3Q15) and interbank deposits (mainly from the parent) as
non-core funding
sources, the outflow of which are fully covered by the bank's
ample liquid
assets.
The bank's strategy is to maintain a highly liquid balance
sheet, underpinned by
a large stock of cash and unencumbered domestic debt securities
(mostly Polish
sovereign risk). At end-3Q15, liquid assets accounted for 36% of
total assets
and its gross loans/ deposits ratio of 71% was one of the lowest
in the sector.
BANK SLASKI
Bank Slaski's strong 'bbb+' standalone profile is underpinned by
conservative
risk management, robust asset quality, ample liquidity, a stable
funding base
and solid capitalisation. The VR also reflects the bank's rapid
credit growth,
which strengthens its franchise, but may not be sustainable in
the long-term due
to growing capital constraints.
Fitch expects Bank Slaski's asset quality will remain strong in
2016, despite a
significant appetite for credit expansion. The rapid loan growth
in 9M15 and
2014, coupled with the sale of bad debts, diluted the bank's
impaired loans
ratio to a low 3.2% at end-3Q15 (end-2013: 4.6%). However, the
inflow of new
impaired loans also remained under control and notably below the
bank's solid
loss absorption capacity. Bank Slaski's conservative
underwriting standards,
diversified loan book and a supportive operating environment
should help contain
default rates at low levels as the portfolio seasons after rapid
growth.
Bank Slaski's capitalisation is a rating strength and is
underpinned by a modest
stock of unreserved impaired loans (only 7% of FCC at end-3Q15)
and healthy
internal capital generation. However, the latter could come
under pressure due
to the combined effect of the bank's ambitious expansion plans,
dividend payout
policy and the raised minimum capital ratios for Polish banks.
At end-3Q15, Bank
Slaski's FCC ratio of 17.3% was not directly comparable with
peers' because the
bank benefited from the advanced internal ratings-based method
to calculate
capital requirements for the non-retail portfolio.
Bank Slaski's strong liquidity position is underpinned by a
large portfolio of
liquid, unencumbered domestic debt securities (mostly Polish
sovereign risk). At
end-3Q15, Bank Slaski's funding was almost 86% based on customer
deposits
(mostly sourced from granular and stable retail savings). The
bank's gross
loans/ deposits ratio of 84% was considerably lower than those
of peers.
BZ WBK
The upgrade of BZ WBK's VR to 'bbb+' reflects the improved
capitalisation and
loss absorption capacity as well as a track record of solid
internal capital
generation and financial ratios following the integration and
consolidation of
other banks.
BZ WBK's FCC improved to 15.6% at end-3Q15 from 14.9% in 2014,
and regulatory
ratios, which do not include 9M15 profit, were 13.5% and 13.9%
for Core Tier
1/Tier1 and Total CAR respectively. The bank has around PLN1bn
(or around 100bps
equivalent of the Tier 1 ratio) of undistributed dividend from
2014 included in
both FCC and regulatory Tier 1 capital. It is likely that this
dividend will be
paid out, but will be replaced by 2015 retained income, assuming
a 50% payout
from 2015 profits. The quality of BZ WBK's capital is sound,
underpinned by a
low uncovered impaired loans/FCC ratio of 15% at end-3Q15.
BZ WBK reported a net interest margin (NIM) of 3.5% in 9M15
(3.8% in 2014),
which given the competitive market and low interest rate
environment, is viewed
by Fitch as sound performance. It partly reflects a greater
share of its
higher-margin consumer business, including as a result of the
consolidation of
Santander Consumer Bank. Its risk-adjusted (ie net of impairment
charges) NIM of
2.9% was, however, also firmer than those of close peers.
Return on equity (ROE; excluding integration costs and one-off
gains related to
the Aviva transaction) fell in 9M15 by around 100bps from 2014,
but remained
solid at 14%. The drop reflected a higher equity base and lower
leverage, as
operating return on assets (ROA) was almost unchanged. Fitch
expects
profitability to be under pressure in 2016, similarly as for
other Polish banks,
due to persistently low interest rates and the likely additional
regulatory and
fiscal burden, which will be difficult to pass on to customers.
The underlying trend in BZ WBK's asset quality over 9M15 was
positive; however,
the impact of the legacy portfolio from the acquired Kredyt Bank
and the
moderately weaker Santander Consumer Bank weighed on the
reported impaired loans
ratio. This stood at 8.1% as of end-3Q15, higher than its close
peers'. Coverage
of impaired loans by provisions was reasonable at 69%, which is
higher than the
average for the market of 57%. Single name and sector
concentrations in the loan
book are low.
BZ WBK's exposure to foreign currency mortgages is moderate, at
15% of the
consolidated loan book at end-1H15. Performance of this part of
the loan book is
sound, but it exposes the bank to tail risks related to costs of
potential
solutions the domestic authorities may propose for foreign
currency borrowers.
Liquidity is adequate, benefitting from the bank's stable
funding position,
based on diversified, predominantly retail, customer deposits
(84% of total
funding at 3Q15). The loan-to-deposit ratio was close to 100%.
PEKAO
The VR of Pekao reflects mainly its strong standalone credit
profile,
underpinned mainly by strong capitalisation, but also
reflecting: i) a solid
franchise; ii) rather resilient performance, resulting in
healthy internal
capital generation; iii) sound asset quality; iv) strong
liquidity and a stable
funding base; and v) low exposure to risks related to foreign
currency
mortgages.
The VR of Pekao (a-) is one notch above the VR-driven IDR of its
parent. This
reflects Pekao's low dependence on group and wholesale funding,
its robust
domestic franchise and a strong domestic regulator.
Capitalisation is a rating strength and reflects conservative
risk management,
sufficient coverage of impaired loans by reserves, moderate
concentrations in
the loan book, low exposure to foreign currency mortgages and
healthy internal
capital generation. At end-3Q15, the FCC ratio stood at 19.5%.
Pekao's profitability has been resilient in recent years as the
bank has been
able to compensate falling NIM with a shift in the asset mix to
a bigger share
of higher-margin consumer and SME lending, accelerated volume
growth, strict
cost control and contained risk costs.
Despite pressures on revenues, Fitch expects Pekao to deliver
solid
profitability for 2015. Net profit is likely to drop moderately
compared with
2014, but the bank should maintain double-digit ROE despite
still low leverage.
Next year is likely to be somewhat more challenging due to the
still low
interest rate environment and potential additional
fiscal/regulatory levies.
Pekao's asset quality improved slightly faster than for the
market over the last
12 months and the impaired loan ratio stood at 6.8% at end-3Q15,
despite Pekao,
unlike some of its peers, not being an active seller of NPL
portfolios. Coverage
of impaired loans by specific provisions is at a reasonable
level of close to
70%, which is better than the average for the market of 59%.
The loan-to-deposit ratio is close to 100%, but liquidity is
strong,
benefitting from a stable funding position, based on balanced,
diversified
customer deposits, a low share of wholesale funding and an ample
equity base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS
AND SENIOR DEBT:
ALL BANKS
The IDRs of Handlowy and Bank Slaski are sensitive to a
strengthening or
weakening of potential support from their majority owners. As a
result, Outlooks
on their respective Long-term IDRs reflect those on their parent
institutions.
An upgrade of BZ WBK's IDRs would be contingent on either (i) a
further upgrade
of the VR; or (ii) an upgrade of Santander. A downgrade of BZ
WBK's IDRs would
result from (i) a downgrade of the VR; and (ii) a downgrade of
Santander.
The Stable Outlook on Pekao's Long-term IDR reflects the outlook
for the bank's
standalone risk profile, as well as the Stable Outlook on
Poland's sovereign
ratings. A weakening of Pekao's standalone profile or a
downgrade of the
sovereign ratings could result in a downgrade of Pekao. An
upgrade of Pekao
would be contingent on both a sovereign upgrade and a further
strengthening of
the bank's standalone profile. PBH's IDRs are likely to move in
tandem with
those of Pekao.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATINGS: ALL BANKS
VRs could come under pressure if banks' profitability or
capitalisation is
materially weakened by the government's planned bank levy (all
four banks) or a
redenomination of foreign currency mortgages (BZ WBK), or both.
The VRs of all
four banks could also suffer if there is a marked and prolonged
weakening in the
Polish economy, which Fitch does not expect at present.
Upgrades of the banks' VRs are unlikely in the short term
because of (i)
weakening profitability (at all four banks); (ii) rapid credit
expansion (Bank
Slaski); (iii) limited franchise (Handlowy) (iv) the potential
cost of the
administrative solution for foreign currency borrowers (BZ WBK);
and (v) the
already high level of the VR (Pekao).
A downgrade of Poland's sovereign rating would most likely
result in the
downgrade of Pekao's VR. Under Fitch's base case scenario,
Pekao's VR would not
be impacted by a one-notch downgrade of UniCredit's Long-term
IDR, given the
agency's view of only moderate contagion risk from negative
developments at
UniCredit. This reflects Pekao's low dependence on group and
wholesale funding,
its robust domestic franchise and a strong domestic regulator.
The rating actions are as follows:
Handlowy
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Bank Slaski
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Pekao
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
PBH
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(pol)', Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
BZWBK
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(pol)', Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-(pol)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Michal Bryks, ACCA (Bank Slaski, Handlowy )
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Artur Szeski (Pekao, BZ WBK, PBH)
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analysts
Agata Gryglewicz (Bank Slaski, Handlowy, PBH)
Senior Director
+48 22 330 6970
Michal Bryks, ACCA (Pekao, BZ WBK)
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=995203
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.