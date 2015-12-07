(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 06 (Fitch) Chinese motor insurers'
capability to improve
their underwriting margin could be hampered by a commercial
motor pricing
deregulation trial, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. Fitch
expects the growth
dynamics of the non-life insurance sector in China to weaken in
2016 if the
stagnant motor vehicle sales persist.
However, business derived through alternative distribution
channels is likely to
further expand as large or start-up insurers become more active
in marketing
their personal line products through telemarketing or internet
portals.
Fitch expects the underwriting margin of mid- to small-sized
motor insurers to
remain weak in 2016 although the trial deregulation of
commercial motor
insurance pricing is unlikely to lead to a cut-throat price war.
The inclusion
of 12 new regions in the deregulation trial could further
suppress insurers'
capability to sustain or improve their margin in 2016.
The trial deregulation could moderately spur market competition
although
insurers with better pricing sophistication could have larger
flexibility to
align their commercial motor insurance prices with the risks
they underwrite.
Fitch also expects insurers to continue to incur underwriting
loss in the
compulsory third-party liability (CTPL) motor insurance line,
given the tightly
controlled pricing mechanism. The combined ratio for CTPL motor
insurance line
still amounted to 103.5% in 2014.
Fitch anticipates net premiums retained by direct insurers to
persistently
outpace their internal surplus growth although most insurers
improved their
capital strength, in terms of net premium leverage through fresh
equity
contribution over the past two years. While the new capital
regime, China Risk
Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS), is unlikely to pose a strain
on non-life
insurers' solvency adequacy, Fitch expects the implementation
could alter
insurers' strategy in managing their investment, underwriting,
growth,
reinsurance as well as capital allocation.
The stable sector outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
sector's
underwriting margin is unlikely to further deteriorate and
insurers' capability
to fund business expansion will remain intact, despite slower
market growth. The
sector or rating outlook could be revised to negative if
commercial motor
pricing deregulation leads to an adverse development in the
underwriting result
of the motor class and if significant investment loss from
capital market
volatility occurs.
Fitch could change the sector or rating outlook to negative if
net claims from
major catastrophe perils materially damage insurers' capital
position on an
industry-wide basis. Fitch expects most Chinese insurers will
continue to
mitigate their catastrophe risk through adequate reinsurance
protection.
The report, "2016 Outlook: China Non-Life Insurance", is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
