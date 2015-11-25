(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
final rating of
'BBB' to Huarui Investment Holding Company Limited's (Huarui)
CNY1.5bn of 5.25%
senior unsecured bonds due 2018. The proceeds will be used for
general corporate
purposes.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line
with the expected
ratings assigned on 22 July 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bond will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
Zhuhai Huafa
Group Co., Ltd (Zhuhai Huafa). Huarui is an indirect wholly
owned subsidiary of
Zhuhai Huafa.
The bonds constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and
unsecured
obligations of Huarui and shall at all times rank pari passu
with its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations and without any
preference among
themselves.
The bond is rated at the same level as Zhuhai Huafa's Issuer
Default Rating
(BBB/Stable) because the direct guarantee structure transfers
the ultimate
responsibility of payment to Zhuhai Huafa.
Zhuhai Huafa's ratings are credit linked to Zhuhai Municipality.
This is
reflected in the municipality's 100% ownership, strong municipal
oversight of
its financials, and the strategic importance of Zhuhai Huafa's
public sector
business to the municipality. Fitch believes these factors
result in a high
certainty of extraordinary support from the municipality, if
needed.
Zhuhai Huafa is primarily engaged in urban operation, financial
services and
property development. Zhuhai Huafa plays an important role in
implementing the
government's blueprint for urban planning and development. It
also plays a major
part in assisting the municipality to develop large-scale
urban-development
projects such as the Shizimen Central Business District (SCBD)
and subsidised
housing projects.
Zhuhai Huafa has received around CNY12bn in capital from Zhuhai
municipal
government since 2010 to support its operations in urban
infrastructure
development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on Zhuhai Huafa's IDR would result in similar
rating action on
the rated bonds.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 15 July 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
