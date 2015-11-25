(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to Huarui Investment Holding Company Limited's (Huarui) CNY1.5bn of 5.25% senior unsecured bonds due 2018. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 22 July 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Zhuhai Huafa Group Co., Ltd (Zhuhai Huafa). Huarui is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Zhuhai Huafa. The bonds constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Huarui and shall at all times rank pari passu with its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations and without any preference among themselves. The bond is rated at the same level as Zhuhai Huafa's Issuer Default Rating (BBB/Stable) because the direct guarantee structure transfers the ultimate responsibility of payment to Zhuhai Huafa. Zhuhai Huafa's ratings are credit linked to Zhuhai Municipality. This is reflected in the municipality's 100% ownership, strong municipal oversight of its financials, and the strategic importance of Zhuhai Huafa's public sector business to the municipality. Fitch believes these factors result in a high certainty of extraordinary support from the municipality, if needed. Zhuhai Huafa is primarily engaged in urban operation, financial services and property development. Zhuhai Huafa plays an important role in implementing the government's blueprint for urban planning and development. It also plays a major part in assisting the municipality to develop large-scale urban-development projects such as the Shizimen Central Business District (SCBD) and subsidised housing projects. Zhuhai Huafa has received around CNY12bn in capital from Zhuhai municipal government since 2010 to support its operations in urban infrastructure development. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any rating action on Zhuhai Huafa's IDR would result in similar rating action on the rated bonds. Contact: Primary Analyst Lin Pei Associate Director +852 2263 9912 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 15 July 2015 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 26 Feb 2015) here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.