(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 23 (Fitch) Insurers with large Italian
operations would
probably have the greatest increase in capital charges if
European regulators
were to remove the zero risk-weighting for sovereign debt under
Solvency II's
standard formula, Fitch Ratings says.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority has
already said
insurers using internal models to calculate capital should take
account of
sovereign risks. But in a speech last week, EIOPA Chairman
Gabriel Bernardino
highlighted the prospect that this could be extended to cover
all insurers by
including sovereign risk in the standard formula. Bernardino
said such a move
would be complex and should be consistent for the entire
financial sector.
We believe any incorporation of sovereign risk into the standard
formula would
therefore take a long time. But to prevent regulatory arbitrage
between use of
internal models and the standard formula, regulators might
consider imposing
add-ons for standard formula users in the meantime where they
believe sovereign
risk is material.
Insurers' sovereign exposure tends to be concentrated in the
debt of their
home-market sovereign. Italian insurers, or those with large
Italian
subsidiaries, could be most exposed because they tend to hold a
relatively large
amount of sovereign debt due to its relatively good yield.
Italy's BBB+/Stable
sovereign rating is lower than that of most other major European
countries and
would probably lead to a higher risk-weighting, increasing any
capital charge
for holding its debt.
Among major European insurers, Generali, Aviva and Allianz have
the most
significant Italian exposure, although they are likely to use
internal models
rather than the standard formula. Spain's sovereign rating is
also BBB+/Stable,
but it is a much smaller market for insurance, especially life
insurance which
accounts for most of the sector's sovereign bond exposure.
It is unclear what capital charges would apply to sovereign debt
and it is
likely to be lower than for equivalently rated corporate debt.
It is also likely
that any rules would focus on the risks of excessive
concentration on any single
sovereign and that large holdings of debt from a single
sovereign would attract
a higher charge than those that are part of a more diverse asset
portfolio.
Any decision to impose capital charges on sovereign debt
holdings would be
highly unlikely to affect Fitch's ratings as our primary measure
of insurers'
capital adequacy is our own Prism factor-based capital model.
This already
applies capital charges to sovereign debt according to both
rating level and
duration.
Contact:
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.