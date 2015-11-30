(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BOGOTA, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Colombian telecommunication company ratings to remain stable in 2016 despite the likelihood of increasing competitive pressures during the year, according to a new report published today. Competition is bound to intensify as major telecommunication players make efforts to penetrate and consolidate their network integration in order to provide convergent services with an emphasis on mobility. The degree of further profitability erosion will depend on the price strategy to be followed by market leaders such as Claro and whether market share objectives lead to commoditization of data services, one of the business segments with an important potential contribution to future ARPU evolution. Fitch estimates industry-wide EBITDAR margins will continue to lose ground given observed competitive trends. The full report 'Outlook 2016: Colombia Telecommunications' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Julio Ugueto Associate Director Fitch Ratings Colombia +571 326 9999 Ext.1038 Fitch Ratings Colombia Calle 69A No. 9-85 Bogota, Colombia Alvin Lim Director +1-312-368-3114 Diana Sicard Analyst +571 326 9999 Ext.1046 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' 2016 Outlook: Colombia Telecommunications (Mobile Data and Nontraditional Services Are Key to Improve Performance) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.