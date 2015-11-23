(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 23 (Fitch) The victory of Mauricio Macri in
the Argentine
presidential election may lead to improvements in the operating
environment for
the local banking system, says Fitch Ratings. The new government
is expected to
intervene in banking matters less and this could potentially
alleviate market
distortions and improve long-term funding access over the medium
term.
Fitch does not expect an immediate effect on banks' ratings and
outlooks. Bank
ratings remain constrained mostly as a result of the low
sovereign ratings and
the weak operating environment. Therefore, any upside potential
would stem only
from positive developments on these two factors.
In the short term, the economic environment will remain
challenging. Argentina
needs to address difficult fiscal and monetary measures in
facing the country's
profound economic imbalances.
Argentine banks have maintained sound profitability, based on
diversified
revenues, reasonably well-contained operating costs and moderate
credit costs.
However, banks are facing the pressure of slower loan growth,
regulatory caps
and floors on interest rates and certain fees, upward pressures
on expenses, and
provisions for credit losses. Results should improve in the
medium term if the
new government succeeds in reducing high inflation levels.
Better results are
also contingent upon stronger GDP (and loan) growth, which could
pick up due to
the higher levels of confidence generated by the change in
government.
Although higher demand for consumer loans had fueled some
acceleration in
overall loan growth in first-half 2015, Argentina still suffers
from
lower-than-average credit demand due to the slowdown of the
economy. Fitch
expects the economy to continue to grow at a very slow pace at
least until 2017,
which will continue affecting credit demand. However, banking
system health is
benefiting from loan delinquency rates at historically low
levels and adequate
loan loss reserve coverage. Fitch expects a moderate
deterioration in asset
quality.
With the new authorities, Fitch expects to see significantly
less government
intervention in the financial system. For the past three years,
the government
has increased its intervention by imposing new regulations that
limit financial
sector activity. In Fitch's opinion, the new government will
reduce this
intervention and adopt regulations that will result in greater
flexibility for
banks. However, changes could be gradual.
Fitch believes the most important sovereign credit issue for the
new
administration is to achieve a final solution to the legal
battle with the
sovereign's holdout creditors that would allow Argentina to
resume service on
its restructured debt. This would provide both the government
and the private
sector with the ability to access foreign funding.
The main challenge for banks is to rebuild long-term assets and
liabilities. The
Argentine systems' deposit base has maintained pace with loan
growth. However,
retail deposits, the systems' primary funding source, can become
volatile if the
operating and political environment deteriorates. Also,
liquidity levels may
decrease in the medium term if credit growth accelerates. More
access to
long-term foreign funding would be beneficial for alleviating
these issues.
Contacts:
Santiago Gallo
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+56 2 2499 3320
Santiago, Chile
Alejandro Tapia
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+52 81 8399 9156
Monterrey, Mexico
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908-0652
New York
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.