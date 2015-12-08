(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 08 (Fitch) Chilean corporates face challenging conditions due to weak GDP growth, low commodity prices, and cash flow pressures from corporates with exposure to Brazil, according to Fitch Ratings' Chilean Corporate Outlook Report. 'Credit metrics are expected to remain under pressure; nevertheless, downgrades should be limited in 2016 as most of these credits continue to improve their cost structures', according to Alejandra Fernandez, a Director at Fitch. Leverage has increased for the majority of the 28 Chilean corporates with international ratings over the past few years. The median adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR ratio as of June 2015 was 3.9x, a decline when compared with 2.3x in December 2011. Negative operating cash flow trends have been a key driver of higher leverage. An important contributor to rising debt levels has been debt-funded M&A activity, which has expanded the presence of many corporates in Peru, Colombia and Brazil. Investments in Brazil remain as pressure points for Chilean corporates, with 10 issuers operating in that country. Positively, foreign exchange risk is largely manageable for the 28 Chilean corporates in aggregate. Derivatives are common and issuers can find instruments that match the terms of the bonds. Issuers have done a reasonable job balancing the currency of their debt versus the currency of their cash flow. The Chilean special report titled 'Challenges Persist' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link. Contact: Alejandra Fernandez Director +56 2 2499 3323 Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda. Alcantara 200 of. 202, Las Condes Santiago, Chile Rina Jarufe Senior Director +56 2 2499 3310 Marco Lopez Analyst +56 2 2499 3315 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com 2016 Outlook: Chilean Corporates here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.