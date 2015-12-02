(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' rating
outlook for the
Brazilian insurance industry is negative, while the sector
outlook remains
stable, according to a new Fitch ratings report released today.
The Negative rating outlook for the Brazilian insurance sector
mirrors the
outlook on Brazil's sovereign ratings (long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings 'BBB-'/Outlook Negative). Currently, the
rating outlook
of 40% of Fitch rated Brazilian insurers is negative, reflecting
the
country-related constraints under Fitch's Insurance Rating
Methodology. In
contrast, Fitch's outlook for the Brazilian insurance sector
remains stable,
despite the very weak economic environment. This reflects
Fitch's view that the
sector will maintain good key credit metrics in 2016 with good
profitability and
adequate capitalization, despite expectations for lower premium
growth.
Fitch expects total sector premium growth to remain under
pressure in 2016,
albeit at varying levels across segments. As of September 2015,
premium growth
(all segments except health) increased to 12% year-on-year (yoy)
from 10% in
2014 but remained below the 2010-2013 average of 17%. Growth was
mainly driven
by Vida Gerador de Beneficios Livres (VGBLs), which grew 26%
yoy.
Fitch expects insurance sector profitability to remain solid in
2016, as a
result of strong investment income that will continue to offset
the negative
mark-to-market valuations of fixed income securities. The high
correlation
between profitability and interest rates creates a natural hedge
for the sector,
as interest rates tend to rise in periods when premium growth
slows, largely
neutralizing the negative effect of lower business generation.
Brazilian insurers' security portfolios are exposed mainly to
liquid Brazilian
government bonds or securities constrained by sovereign ratings.
In case of
another sovereign downgrade, the credit risk of these portfolios
would rise
further. Meanwhile, insurance sector capitalization should
remain adequate in
2016, although the upward trend in leverage will persist due to
subdued security
revaluation reserves and capital optimization efforts by banking
groups that own
insurance companies.
Fitch expects the local reinsurance market to remain under
pressure in 2016 from
slower primary insurance market growth and high competition.
However, similar to
the insurance market, solid investment income will support the
profitability of
the segment and largely offset the negative effect of the
slowdown. The changes
in the regulatory framework that reduce the barriers faced by
foreign reinsurers
to operate in Brazil will affect local reinsurers when they
start taking effect
in 2017.
The full report, '2016 Outlook: Brazilian Insurance Sector -
Sector Proving
Resilient but Sovereign Ratings a Constraint', is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.br.'
Contacts:
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Praca XV de Novembro 20, 401B
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil
Rodrigo Salas
Senior director
+56 22 499-3309
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
2016 Outlook: Brazilian Insurance Sector (Proving Resilient but
Sovereign
Ratings a Constraint)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.