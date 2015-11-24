(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Mongolia's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'B' from
'B+' and revised
the Outlooks to Stable from Negative. The issue ratings on
Mongolia's senior
unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are also downgraded
to 'B' from
'B+'. The Country Ceiling is downgraded to 'B' from 'B+' and the
Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR is affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Mongolia's IDRs reflects the following key
rating drivers:
Mongolia's ratings reflect strained external liquidity, weak
public finances,
refinancing risks, and deterioration in its 2015-17 growth
outlook. These risks
are balanced by recent improvements to its fiscal policy
framework, favourable
economic growth prospects reinforced by the resolution of the
Oyu Tolgoi project
dispute, and strong structural indicators. Recent commitments to
tighter fiscal
and monetary policies will likely enhance sovereign
creditworthiness over time,
but fiscal implementation risks are high, and do not fully
offset anticipated
pressures on external and fiscal accounts over the 2015-17
forecast horizon.
External liquidity remains weak based on foreign-reserve
coverage of 3.0x
current-account payments versus the 'B' median of 3.6x. Headline
foreign
reserves fell to USD1.4bn at end-September 2015, and Fitch
estimates that heavy
utilisation of the CNY15bn (USD2.4bn) swap agreement with the
People's Bank of
China has left under USD300m of remaining headroom, though the
precise value
remains unconfirmed by the authorities. The agency expects
external liquidity to
remain under pressure in 2016 due to a projected widening of the
current-account
deficit on the basis of weaker commodity exports and limited
capital inflows.
Fitch forecasts a 2015 budget deficit of 8.6% of GDP, compared
with an estimated
10.9% in 2014 based on our adjusted measure that includes
commercial spending by
the Development Bank of Mongolia (DBM). The 2016 budget received
parliamentary
approval on 13 November 2015 and targets an official deficit of
3.4% of GDP
based on somewhat aggressive revenue and economic growth
assumptions. Fitch
forecasts a 2016 adjusted deficit of 6.3% of GDP, which
incorporates some degree
of revenue slippage as well as DBM's commercial spending targets
of
approximately 2% of GDP.
General government gross debt (GGGD) will rise to an estimated
66.3% of GDP in
2015, higher than the 'B' median of 51.3%, and up from 49.4% in
2013. The
authorities are in the process of implementing an aggressive set
of fiscal
targets under the amended Fiscal Stability Law (FSL), which sets
a 2017 GGGD
ceiling of 50% of GDP in present value terms (roughly 60% in
nominal terms) and
also prescribes tight budget deficit targets. Fitch expects GGGD
to peak at
68.3% of GDP in 2016 and decline over the medium term, but at a
slower pace than
envisaged in the FSL due to our lower economic growth
projections and a recent
history of fiscal underperformance relative to original budget
targets.
Fitch deems Mongolia's refinancing risk as high, which reflects
its dependency
on a large stock of external marketable debt and constrained
domestic funding
options at short tenors. The weighted average maturity for
domestic government
debt securities is currently 2.7 years at an average funding
cost of 12.4%.
External debt represents more than 70% of the general government
debt stock, of
which we estimate more than half is on commercial terms.
Sovereign and
sovereign-guaranteed entities face a combined USD1.1bn (9.1% of
GDP) of external
bond maturities in 2017-18.
Macroeconomic performance has deteriorated in 2015. Real GDP
rose by 1.9% during
the third quarter of 2015, decelerating from 9.3% a year prior.
Fitch expects
growth to slow to 1.0% in 2016 driven by continued weakness in
consumption and a
negative contribution from net exports. We forecast the
current-account deficit
to widen to 10% of GDP in 2016, from an expected 5.0% in 2015 on
account of
weaker copper prices, a contraction in export volumes from Oyu
Tolgoi's open-pit
mine, and a pick-up in imports to facilitate resumption of the
underground
project at the mine.
Banking-sector asset quality has weakened in 2015 due to slower
economic growth
and a further 5% depreciation of the Mongolian tugrik
year-to-date. The system
non-performing loan ratio rose to 7.2% at end-October 2015 from
5.0% in 2014.
Credit conditions have worsened, with private-sector credit
expected to contract
in 2015 versus nominal growth of 9.3% in 2014. Deposit
dollarisation has
nevertheless remained stable at about 29% and the gradual
unwinding of
quasi-fiscal central bank activity combined with enhancements to
prudential
regulations will help reduce, albeit not remove, contingency
risks to the
sovereign balance sheet.
Mongolia's favourable long-term economic growth prospects have
been reinforced
by the resolution of the Oyu Tolgoi underground project dispute
in May 2015.
Fitch expects an official signing ceremony to take place in
December 2015 and
the first disbursement of project loans to occur during the
second or third
quarter of 2016. Total project costs are approximately USD6bn
spread over six
years, of which we expect USD500m in 2016. Fitch does not
anticipate upcoming
parliamentary elections in June 2016 to undermine Oyu Tolgoi
project commitments
made under the "super coalition" government.
Structural factors, such as GDP per capita, governance
indicators, and savings
and investment rates, rank above 'B' category peers and provide
continued
support to the rating at its current level. Mongolia's small
population of under
3 million also suggests that per capita incomes have the
potential to rise
dramatically over the longer term if the country successfully
harnesses its
generous natural resource endowments via projects such as Oyu
Tolgoi and Tavan
Tolgoi.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that could lead to negative action,
individually, or
collectively, are:
- Continued depletion of external liquidity or inability to
access external
capital markets.
- Emergence of systemic financial stress.
- Collapse of the Oyu Tolgoi project agreement.
The main factors that could lead to positive action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Implementation of credible and coherent macroeconomic
policy-making that
increases confidence in Mongolia's basic economic stability.
- A track record of meeting stated fiscal targets, contributing
to an improved
outlook for government debt ratios.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Mongolia maintains stable political and economic relations
with China, its
largest export destination and key provider of its international
liquidity
resources.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Associate Director
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
