(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 24 (Fitch) A weak operating
environment in China
related to macroeconomic, regulatory and capital market factors
remains one of
the key constraints on bank Viability Ratings (VR), says Fitch
Ratings. Issuer
Default Ratings for Chinese banks are all support-driven with
VRs for large
state banks in the 'bb' range while mid-tier banks - whose VRs
were all recently
affirmed - are mostly in the 'b' category.
Positive momentum in bank VRs is unlikely until the operating
environment
stabilises. The current direction of structural macroeconomic
rebalancing,
reforms to the regulatory framework and liberalisation of
capital markets is
potentially positive for the sector's outlook, however there are
uncertainties
and risks in each of these areas.
China's ongoing economic slowdown amid restructuring away from
capital
investment-driven growth is a necessary step towards more
sustainable long-term
economic growth - Fitch forecasts China's real GDP growth to
fall to 6% by 2017.
A lower reliance on credit as the economy rebalances would be
positive for bank
stability. However, thus far, leverage as a percentage of GDP
has continued to
rise even though credit growth has slowed. Also, restructuring
in sectors that
are highly leveraged and burdened by overcapacity remains in the
early stages.
Reforms to the regulatory framework are also potentially
positive for the
long-term sustainability of the financial system and economy,
and by extension,
bank VRs. However, the efficacy of the reforms may be diluted by
delays in the
full implementation of regulatory changes. For example, despite
the removal of
the loan-to-deposit (LTD) ratio cap and full interest-rate
liberalisation - both
significant reforms that could enhance system transparency and
reduce incentives
to retain risk off-balance sheet - banks remain subject to
guidance in their LTD
ratio and deposit pricing.
The development of equity and debt capital markets in China
would increase the
prospects of banks diversifying risk and reducing their high
exposures to much
of the credit in the financial system. This in turn would
provide major benefits
to bank stability. However, interventions by the authorities
have at times
discouraged entities from issuing equity or debt and investors
from
participating.
More clarity around the authorities' support for counterparties,
including more
explicit guidelines about which entities are considered
priorities for support
and when troubled borrowers would be permitted to default or
restructure, is
necessary to improve assessment and pricing of credit risk. By
extension, this
would enhance the efficiency of credit allocation and be
positive for
transparency and governance. Notably, the latter two factors are
reflected in
bank VRs.
A better understanding of banks' risks - direct and contingent -
could lead to
changes in how banks' intrinsic credit profiles are assessed.
Fitch will also
reassess Support Rating Floors to the extent that developments
in regulation,
corporate restructuring and the economy lead to changes in the
propensity and/or
ability of the government to support banks. As an example, Fitch
recently
revised up the Support Rating Floor and upgraded the Issuer
Default Rating for
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Greater market liberalisation and the development of fully
functioning capital
markets will come with risks, including increased market
volatility. This may
lead to higher NPLs and credit losses in the short term.
However, Fitch believes
that banks' long-run stability is more likely to benefit from
improvements in
transparency, risk management, diversification and governance.
