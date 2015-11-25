(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month - November 2015 here SYDNEY, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest APAC Banks Chart of the Month that the strengthening of Australian banks' mortgage underwriting should ultimately prove positive for asset quality. However, weaker underwriting over the past 24 months may mean a risk of a modest increase in mortgage arrears and losses in 2016 and 2017. The improved underwriting is largely the result of regulatory intervention in 2015, which we believe is also likely to result in stronger competition for owner-occupier loans. This may lead to looser underwriting to this segment, although we expect the regulators to remain proactive in addressing risk appetite. Higher mortgage risk-weights for the major banks, to be implemented in 1 July 2016, could have a modest impact on pricing and/or mortgage appetite, which in turn may lessen the competitive pressure. More broadly, we believe regulatory intervention is having the intended effect, with higher-risk loan classes falling as a proportion of loans approved in the September 2015 quarter. In addition, the proportion of loans with a loan-to-value ratio above 80% at origination continues to moderate. Yet household debt is still rising, leaving the mortgage books more susceptible to rising unemployment or higher interest rates. Contact: Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW, Australia Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.