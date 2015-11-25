(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the
Month - November
2015
here
SYDNEY, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest
APAC Banks Chart of
the Month that the strengthening of Australian banks' mortgage
underwriting
should ultimately prove positive for asset quality. However,
weaker underwriting
over the past 24 months may mean a risk of a modest increase in
mortgage arrears
and losses in 2016 and 2017.
The improved underwriting is largely the result of regulatory
intervention in
2015, which we believe is also likely to result in stronger
competition for
owner-occupier loans. This may lead to looser underwriting to
this segment,
although we expect the regulators to remain proactive in
addressing risk
appetite. Higher mortgage risk-weights for the major banks, to
be implemented in
1 July 2016, could have a modest impact on pricing and/or
mortgage appetite,
which in turn may lessen the competitive pressure.
More broadly, we believe regulatory intervention is having the
intended effect,
with higher-risk loan classes falling as a proportion of loans
approved in the
September 2015 quarter. In addition, the proportion of loans
with a
loan-to-value ratio above 80% at origination continues to
moderate. Yet
household debt is still rising, leaving the mortgage books more
susceptible to
rising unemployment or higher interest rates.
Contact:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW,
Australia
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.