(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based homebuilder Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited's (GWTH, B/Stable) proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'B(EXP)' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are rated at the same level as GWTH's senior unsecured rating of 'B' as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Niche Positioning: GWTH remains focused on developing small commercial and residential projects linked to metro stations. The company has four such projects in presale in 2H15. These kinds of projects usually fetch higher average selling prices because of their more convenient locations and the better foot traffic for the commercial property components. Potential competition from large national developers for metro-linked projects may squeeze GWTH's margin over the longer term, though volume-driven developers are less likely to participate in these small niche projects. Rising Recurring Income: GWTH's recurring income is likely to gradually improve from 2015, with a new mall in Nanjing making its first full year of contribution, and as its new business of leasing out shops in metro stations matures from 2016. After the successful operation of a business leasing out shops in Nanjing's Xinjiekou metro station, GWTH recently became the master lessee of shops in another 13 metro stations in three other cities, with the master rental contract running for 10 to 15 years. Fitch considers GWTH's commitment for the rental under the master lease as fixed costs, and failure to turn a profit from this metro leasing business may negatively impact the ratings. Limited Headroom for Land Acquisition: Fitch expects GWTH's leverage as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory to trend higher towards 40% from 23% at end-June 2015. This is because GWTH's development expenditure in 2015 is unlikely to be offset by sales, which are capped by the company's limited completed property inventory. The large development expenditure budget will restrict the company's ability to make further large land acquisitions. Fitch expects GWTH to maintain a land acquisition budget of 30%-35% of the company's annual contracted sales from 2016. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - GWTH's annual sales by gross floor area (GFA) to stabilise between 160,000 square metres (sqm) and 200,000 sqm for 2015-2017 - Substantial sales to be achieved from the third year after land is acquired, and mostly from completed units - Only investment properties that are completed or under development, and existing metro leasing businesses will contribute to recurring EBITDA RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 40% on a sustained basis (2014: 21%) - Deviation from the current focus on metro-linked projects - EBITDA margin falling below 25% on a sustained basis (2014: 23%) - Metro leasing business suffering sustained losses Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the next 12-18 months given the company's current small scale. However, positive rating action may result from: - Investment properties' value exceeding CNY5bn (2014: CNY4.2bn) and annual development property sales sustained above CNY3bn (2014: CNY725m) - Recurrent EBITDA interest coverage rising over 1.0x on a sustained basis (2014: 0.6x) Contact: Primary Analyst Chloe He Associate Director +852 2263 9967 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19th Floor, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 05 May 2015 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.