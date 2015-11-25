(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IDRs, senior debt ratings and SRF are equalised with those
of ICO's 100%
shareholder, the Spanish government (BBB+/Stable/F2), reflecting
our view of a
high probability of support from the Spanish sovereign, if
needed, given the
institution's special policy bank status and role in supporting
and fostering
economic activities in Spain.
Our assessment is also based on Spain providing an explicit,
irrevocable,
unconditional and direct guarantee for debts and obligations
incurred by ICO
when raising funds. Fitch therefore believes that the
government's propensity to
provide support to ICO, in case of need, is strong and its
ability to support is
underlined in Spain's sovereign rating.
State support for ICO is unaffected by the implementation of the
EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) or the Single
Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) as ICO is explicitly excluded under BRRD from resolution
and restructuring
measures.
ICO's lending is driven by the Spanish government's policies.
ICO provides
medium- and longer-term lending to the private and public sector
to promote
economic and social development in Spain. The Spanish government
appoints ICO's
CEO, sets the institution's annual debt limits and exercises
control over its
operations.
ICO has reduced its lending volumes and overall balance-sheet
size in recent
years, in line with its counter-cyclical role within the Spanish
economy.
Despite this, the entity continues to contribute to the recovery
of the Spanish
economy by providing specialised services and new product lines
to SMEs. In
Fitch's view ICO is of high strategic importance to the state
and no other bank
can currently replace ICO's role as the state's financial arm.
Under Spanish law, the government is committed to maintaining
ICO's regulatory
Tier 1 ratio above 9.5%. At end-September 2015, the ratio was
considerably
higher at 26.9%, reflecting the government's commitment to keep
the bank
adequately capitalised by providing regular capital injections,
as shown by
EUR350m capital increases in 2014 and 2015 and a budgeted
EUR175m increase in
2016.
The Stable Outlook is in line with that of Spain's Long-term
IDR.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to ICO as its business
model is
entirely dependent on the support of the Spanish state.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ICO's IDRs, Support Rating, SRF, senior debt ratings and Outlook
are sensitive
to changes in the sovereign rating. ICO's ratings are also
sensitive to changes
in the bank's strategic importance to the government, which
Fitch currently does
not expect.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Long-term programme and long-term senior debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Short-term programme and commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
