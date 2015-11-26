(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) The resolution plan approved by the
European
Commission for four failed local banks on 22 November 2015 will
be costly for
Italy's banking sector, says Fitch Ratings.
All Italian banks have to fund a newly established national
resolution fund (the
fund), which will initially be used to contribute EUR3.6bn
towards safeguarding
EUR27.8bn of deposits and senior bonds of Banca Marche, Banca
Popolare
dell'Etruria e del Lazio, Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di
Chieti and Cassa
Di Risparmio di Ferrara. The fund will also guarantee EUR400m of
impaired loans.
In our view, this is expensive for the banking sector,
especially as the four
banks represent only 1% of sector assets.
Establishing resolution funds are part of the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) but Italian banks are being asked to make
extraordinary
contributions in 4Q15. This will add pressure to the sector's
weak efficiency
metrics and compress already modest profitability ratios.
Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and UBI Banca announced extraordinary
contributions
to the fund, respectively of EUR380m, EUR210m and EUR70m, to
cover their share
of resolution costs for the four banks. These banks had already
made ordinary
contributions of EUR95m, EUR90m and EUR20m earlier in the year,
so that total
fund contributions are equivalent to 10% of nine month pre-tax
profits to
end-September 2015 at Intesa and UniCredit and 25% for UBI
Banca. The sector
reported a 5.2% return on equity for 1H15 and most of the
country's large banks
operate with cost-to-income ratios of around 65%, high compared
with EU peers.
It is not clear whether this resolution approach might be rolled
out for other
Italian banks. If this were the case, the banking sector might
face additional
extraordinary contributions to the fund and for larger banks,
the approach would
likely prove too costly. Excluding the four banks in resolution,
10 Italian
banks are in special administration. Special administration is a
pre-resolution
procedure and a well-established part of the Bank of Italy's
crisis-management
toolkit. Seven of these are cooperatives and the authorities may
be inclined to
liquidate these given their small size.
The four banks entered administration between May 2013 and
February 2015 and
recent financial information is unavailable. Disclosure about
the resolutions is
limited but we assume the banks are insolvent and asset quality
is poor, judging
by the need to cover EUR1.7bn of losses and the low 18% recovery
rate from the
banks' combined impaired loans. Following recapitalisation, four
'good' banks
emerged and all doubtful loans were transferred into one 'bad'
bank. Buyers will
be sought for the 'good' banks.
Equity and subordinated debt issued by the four banks were
written off, in line
with BRRD and EU state aid rules. However, depositors and senior
bondholders
were spared. The BRRD allows resolution authorities, under
exceptional
circumstances, to exclude certain liabilities from write-down to
avoid spreading
contagion. But the situation is complicated by the fact that the
new resolution
arrangements have not fully come into effect and Italy chose to
delay
implementation of the bail-in tool until Jan 2016. The Bank of
Italy has stated
that their approach avoids using public funds; this helps avoid
the need for
senior creditors to bear losses equivalent to at least 8% of
liabilities and own
funds, as would normally be required under the BRRD either
before public equity
can be injected in a bank resolution, or before resolution
financing can be
provided to exclude a liability class from bail-in.
Italy's implementation of BRRD introduces full depositor
preference from January
2019. Until then, deposits in excess of EUR100,000 not held by
individuals and
SMEs and senior unsecured debt rank equally in liquidation and
resolution.
Retail investors subscribe to considerable amounts of senior
unsecured bank debt
in Italy, reflecting previous retail tax advantages for holding
debt as opposed
to deposits. By assuring senior bondholders that they will, at
least until 2019,
rank pari passu with large depositors in resolution or
liquidation, we believe
the authorities are seeking to retain retail investor confidence
in senior bank
debt. The four banks in resolution issued subordinated debt to
retail holders
but these will be bailed-in.
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director, Banks
+3902 8790 87 225
Fitch Italia
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 6
Milan 20123
Alan Adkins
Senior Director, Credit Policy Group
+44 203 530 1702
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39
02 879 087 281,
Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
