HONG KONG, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Global
Logistic
Properties Limited's (GLP) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating at
'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. The senior unsecured rating and all
outstanding
bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB+'. The agency has also affirmed
its Singapore
dollar-denominated perpetual capital securities issued in
December 2011 and
January 2012 at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growing Asset Management Platform: GLP has been committed to
expanding its fund
management platform since 2012. Total assets under management
(AUM) in the fund
management business have increased to USD32bn at end-September
2015,
representing a CAGR of 105% for the past 3.5 years. We expect
the continued
growth in AUM to provide cash income stability to the holding
company (holdco).
Globally Diversified Assets: GLP has been a market-leading
logistic asset owner
in China, Japan and Brazil. It also became the second-largest
industrial asset
owner in the US after the USD4.6bn acquisition of US Income
Partners II in
November 2015, increasing its US AUM to USD12.8bn. GLP's USD33bn
globally
diversified logistic assets helps in attracting and retaining
customers;
especially multinational customers who benefit from GLP's global
operation and
who account for around 50% of leased area. This has allowed GLP
to maintained a
high occupancy of over 90% in all regions and tenant retention
of 80% in mature
markets
Healthy Portfolio Financials: GLP's subsidiaries in China and
Japan have strong
financial profiles, with recurring EBITDA/interest coverage
ratios at 6.5x and
13.3x respectively in the financial year ended 31 March 2015
(FY15). The China
portfolio's loan-to-value (LTV) is historically in the low
teens, giving GLP's
China operation greater headroom to raise debt to fund its
business expansion.
GLP's jointly controlled entities (JCEs) in Japan, Brazil and US
have high
proportions of fixed-rate debts of over 80% as of 1HFY16, which
limit the
negative impact of rising interest rates. The LTV of its JCEs
(on pro-rata
basis) increased slightly to 45.5% in FY15 from 44.3% in FY14
after adding the
assets from US Income Partners I, which has an LTV of more than
60%. While the
US funds are raising leverage of the JCEs on pro-rata basis, we
do not expect
this leverage to exceed 50%. In mitigation, we expect GLP's JCEs
on pro-rata
basis are able to sustain EBIT/interest above 2x in the next
three years.
Increasing Holding Company Leverage: GLP has issued USD1bn and
JPY80bn of bonds
in so far in FY16 to build a liquidity buffer at the holdco for
its role as a
bridge financing platform for the group. GLP has used this
liquidity to finance
the acquisition of its US funds and extending shareholder loans
to the China
portfolio. Its leverage, as measured by holdco net debt minus
net working
capital to investment in funds, rose to 40% in 1HFY16 from -18%
in FY14. We
expect this ratio to fall in FY17 after it completes the sale of
stakes in US
Income Partners II to investors by April 2016 and assuming no
further
acquisitions of new funds.
Holdco Coverage Remains Healthy: The GLP holdco receives
management fees and
dividends mainly from Japan, Brazil and US. We assume no cash
income
contribution from China due to continued capital expenditure.
Fitch estimates
GLP holdco's recurring income interest coverage at below 2.0x in
FY16 as
interest expenses from the two bonds issued in the year will not
be offset by
the fee income to be generated from its newly acquired US funds;
we expect
coverage to rise above 2.0x in FY17 when all the AUM contribute
a full year of
management fee income.
Expansion Caps Rating Level: GLP's rating continued to be capped
by the risks
inherent in its fast expansion strategy. Unlike a typical
'A'-rated investment
property company that has fairly stable income stream and low
leverage ratios, a
big part of GLP's recurring management fee depends on new
project development.
GLP's leverage may increase after including the two US funds
with higher LTV of
50%-60%. Until GLP's portfolio stabilises, its financial profile
at the holdco
level and the operating assets level may continue to fluctuate.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Annual revenue growth of 20% for next three years
- Capex/revenue at around 200% for next three years compared
with 232% in FY15
- Includes all announced transactions
- No future acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch does not expect positive rating action until
GLP's portfolio
stabilises
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Holdco recurring income /interest cover falls below 2x on a
sustained basis
(FY15:1.8x)
- Holdco net debt minus net working capital/Investment in funds
above 50% on a
sustained basis
- Significant increase in the leverage at its operating
subsidiaries and jointly
controlled entities (JCEs) on pro-rata basis. That is, JCE's
debt/total property
assets exceeds 50% on a sustained basis, or country segment's
debt/ total
property assets exceeds 50% on a sustained basis (FY15: China
subsidiary: 9%,
Japan subsidiary: 45%)
- Significant deterioration in the coverage at its operating
subsidiaries and
JCEs (on pro-rata basis). That is, JCE's recurring EBIT/interest
at less than 2x
on a sustained basis, or country segment's EBITDA/interest at
less than 2x on a
sustained basis (FY15: JCEs pro-rata 2.3x)
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Global Logistic Properties Limited
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
- CNY2.65bn 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2016 affirmed at
'BBB+'
- CNY350m 4% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB+'
- JPY15bn 2.7% senior unsecured notes due 2027 affirmed at
'BBB+'
- USD1bn 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2025 affirmed at
'BBB+'
- SGD750m 5.5% perpetual capital securities notes affirmed at
'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9967
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
