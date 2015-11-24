(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and Short-term IDRs at 'B' for
Popular Inc.
(BPOP) and its subsidiaries following Fitch's peer review of
Puerto Rican banks.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch-rated Puerto Rican bank VRs and IDRs incorporate limiting
rating factors,
and current rating levels are indicative of the significant
challenges facing
Puerto Rican banks. The Puerto Rican bank VRs and IDRs are
significantly more
sensitive to economic conditions within their main operating
market, the
Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (PR), and current rating levels
incorporate the weak
state of the local economy. Although Fitch recognizes that BPOP
has been
operating under these conditions for a number of years, while
continuing to
improve performance and strengthen its balance sheet, the
prolonged recessionary
environment and fiscal challenges of the Commonwealth together
could intensify
pressure on retail and commercial customers.
In addition, while direct exposure to the Commonwealth and its
instrumentalities
appears manageable in Fitch's estimation, Fitch remains
concerned with the
Commonwealth's fiscal situation and potential spill-over effects
to the local
economy over the medium-to-longer term, especially in light of
the Governor of
the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's statements in June regarding
the possibility
of restructuring numerous debt instruments, including government
general
obligation (GO) bonds.
Presently, BPOP's VR is higher than Puerto Rico's 'CC' general
obligation
rating. This reflects Fitch's view that the Commonwealth of
Puerto Rico operates
broadly within the legal system of the United States and
transfer and
convertibility risk is not foreseeable, as Puerto Rican banks
are regulated by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation.
The affirmation of BPOP's ratings and the Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's view
that the bank's current operating performance is sustainable and
will likely
continue during this difficult operating environment. Fitch
recognizes
improvements to BPOPs core fundamentals such as stabilization of
credit,
earnings, capital, and deposit funding.
In addition, Fitch recognizes BPOP's solid Dodd Frank Act Stress
Testing (DFAST)
results, which incorporated severe economic conditions, as well
approval to
reinstate quarterly dividends in Q3 2015. However, current and
expected
challenges in Puerto Rico's operating environment limit positive
rating momentum
at this time.
On a comparative basis, asset quality remains in line with the
current rating as
the adjusted NPA ratio (which includes 90+ days, accruing
restructured loans and
excludes FHA covered loans) still remains elevated at 8.88%, and
NCOs at 0.81%
at 3Q'15 are still much higher than U.S. Mid-Tier peers. Fitch
notes that BPOP
has taken significant steps to reduce its problem assets
including the
successful execution of loan sales, which has helped reduce NPAs
by
approximately $1.7 billion since the peak in 2010. Additionally,
BPOP's loan
portfolio includes $665 million of covered loans, where risk of
loss is largely
born by the FDIC.
BPOP has direct exposure of about $635 million to the local
government through
investment securities, credit facilities to some of the public
corporations, and
loans to entities related to the government as well as
municipalities. Recent
market events in Puerto Rico may put pressure on credit
performance, but Fitch
does not believe that negative pressure on the ratings would
likely develop
solely related to its direct exposure to the Commonwealth as
these appear to be
well structured and mostly secured by collateral and/or with
specific sources of
payment. Further, Fitch has stressed BPOP's Puerto Rico exposure
(a 40%
writedown for securities and 20% writedown to other direct and
indirect
exposures) and has concluded the company's ratings could be
sensitive to losses
approaching this level.
Despite the weak local economy, BPOP has been able to deliver
improving results.
Core earnings continue on a positive trend with an expectation
that ROA, NIM and
PPNR-to-average assets will remain in line with current levels,
which supports
the rating. In particular, Fitch views positively the company's
buoyant
PPNR-to-average assets ratio has been averaging 1.66% over the
past four
quarters, which helps to cushion provisioning and its impact to
total income.
This measure compares favorably to U.S. Mid-Tier peers. Although
slow-to-negative economic growth in Puerto Rico may be the norm
for some time to
come, the company's growth strategy in the U.S., its expectation
for rising
interest rates in 2016 as well as an improving deposit cost
profile could
provide a partial offset.
Similar to most peers, BPOP has improved its capital position
following the peak
of the financial crisis. At 3Q'15, BPOP's TCE stood at 12.65%
and Common Equity
Tier 1 stood at 16.21%. The company also remains in compliance,
by a sizeable
margin, with its regulatory order minimum capital ratios. Fitch
believes that as
the company's core earnings improve, its capital position will
continue to be
maintained at current levels and support the current risk on the
balance sheet.
BPOP's funding profile has historically been weaker when
compared to U.S. bank
peers given stronger reliance on non-core funding sources. BPOP
faces
competition for deposits from locally based commercial banks,
several U.S. and
foreign banks as well as over one-hundred cooperative banks and
the Government
Development Bank for municipal deposits. However, BPOP has been
reducing its
reliance on non-core funding sources, particularly higher cost
brokered
deposits, over the past several quarters, which has both
improved the overall
stability of its deposit base as well contributed to earnings
growth.
Nonetheless, BPOP is not immune to the challenging environment
should the
recession in Puerto Rico become more pronounced. Also, the
company has expanded
its consumer assets. Although the Puerto Rico consumer has been
resilient
considering the current economic environment, further
deterioration in economic
conditions on the back of a potential fiscal dislocation may put
pressure on
asset quality and earnings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Ratings Floor of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's view
that BPOP is not considered systemically important and
therefore, the
probability of support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not
incorporate any
support.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BPOP's uninsured deposit ratings at its subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than BPOP's IDR and senior unsecured debt rating because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid capital instruments issued by BPOP are notched down from
the company's VR
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
may vary
considerably.
BPOP's preferred stock and trust preferred stock rating at 'B-'
is three notches
below its Viability Rating (VR) of 'BB-', in accordance with
Fitch's assessment
of the instruments' non-performance and loss severity risk
profiles for issuers
that have VRs rated below 'BB+'.
HOLDING COMPANY
BPOP has a bank holding company (BHC) structure with the bank as
the main
subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered core to the parent
holding company
supporting equalized ratings between bank subsidiaries and the
BHC. IDRs and VRs
are equalized with those of the operating companies and banks,
reflecting its
role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S.
to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Double leverage is
below 120% for
the BPOP parent company.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
All of the BPOP entities factor in a high probability of support
from the
parent. This reflects the fact that performing parent banks have
very rarely
allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high
level of
integration, brand, management, financial and reputational
incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Given uncertainty regarding the Puerto Rico's fiscal situation
and potential
impacts from current exposure, upside is limited in the near
term. Positive
rating momentum would be predicated on sustained improvement in
the Puerto Rico
operating environment coupled with modestly improved operating
performance.
BPOP's current ratings incorporate the potential for write-downs
on its
securities holdings and credit exposures to the Commonwealth and
its
instrumentalities. Fitch has applied loss factors of 40% to
securities exposure
and 20% for both other direct and indirect exposures in its
sensitivity analysis
of capital. We believe that capital as measured by tangible
common
equity-to-tangible assets remains sufficient to absorb these
stress losses.
However, should market events in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico
actually result
in losses approaching this level, or the company's exposure to
the Puerto Rican
government materially increases, negative pressure on the
ratings could develop.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption
around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of
need.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BPOP
subsidiaries are
primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDRs. This
means that should
a Long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly affected.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of hybrid securities are sensitive to any change in
BPOP's VR or to
changes in BPOP's propensity to make coupon payments that are
permitted but not
compulsory under the instruments' documentation.
HOLDING COMPANY
If BPOP became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly,
there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding
company IDR and VR
from the ratings of the operating companies.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of BPOP to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in BPOP's IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Popular, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Debt at 'B'.
--Viability at 'bb-';
--Preferred stock at 'B-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Popular North America, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Debt at B
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Banco Popular North America
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B'.
--Viability rating at 'bb-'
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
BanPonce Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular Capital Trust II
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular North America Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred at 'B-'
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
