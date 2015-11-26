(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know:
Indian Banks
here
MUMBAI, November 26 (Fitch) Capital-raising will be a key theme
for Indian
banks, as asset-quality pressures gradually stabilise and banks
look to revive
credit growth in support of a recovering GDP outlook. However,
there will be
challenges for state-owned banks in particular, given weak core
capitalisation
and expectations of slow earnings recovery due to high credit
costs, says Fitch
Ratings in a new report published today.
State banks' large stressed asset stock should remain an
overhang on banks'
equity valuations for the foreseeable future, although the
state's expected
capital injection will provide a critical buffer for the near
term. Fitch
believes that the banks will have to conduct much more capital
raising to pursue
sustainable growth rates while achieving Basel III requirements
and cushioning
balance-sheet stress at the same time.
These opinions were presented by Fitch Ratings' financial
institutions
analytical team in meetings with leading global emerging markets
(EM) investors
as part of the agency's investor outreach programme in
Singapore, Hong Kong,
Europe and the US. Some of the main questions and our responses
are covered in
the report, which also features questions on related Indian
banking themes such
as AT1 issuance, domestic systemically important banks, and the
state's recently
announced reform measures for state-owned banks.
The report presents a summary of our views on these and other
key issues
affecting Indian banks. It is available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
the link above.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
