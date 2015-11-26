(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Indonesia-based
homebuilder PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk's (ASRI) Outlook to
Negative from Stable.
At the same time the agency has affirmed the company's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (LT IDR) at 'B+'. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the end of
this commentary.
The Negative Outlook reflects increased uncertainty about ASRI's
ability to
improve its presales in 2016, and the resultant strain on its
cash collections,
given the slow domestic macroeconomic environment. There is also
a risk that
presales could be constrained by buyers exercising caution on
asset purchases
due to the government's clampdown on tax evasion. We also
believe the company
could face some residual challenges in re-launching its
residential units at its
Pasar Kemis township. The higher proportion of commercial
property sales in
ASRI's presales mix also increases uncertainty that ASRI will
meet its 2016
presales targets, given buyers in this segment typically delay
purchases during
economic downturns.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Presales in 2015: ASRI sold about IDR1.5tn of property in
the nine months
to 30 September 2015 (9M15), which is just 32% of its annual
target of IDR4.5tn.
This shortfall is one of worst across the Indonesian
homebuilders that Fitch
rates. Consequently ASRI's sales efficiency, measured by the
ratio of presales /
gross debt weakened to 0.33x based on annualised 9M15 sales,
compared with 0.7x
in 2014, and 1.1x in 2013. However if the company achieves its
revised sales
target of IDR4.5bn for FY15, its sales efficiency will increase
above the 0.75x
negative rating trigger.
More Commercial Property Sales: ASRI expects most of the rebound
in presales in
2016 to stem from commercial property, but the company is also
planning to
re-launch residential clusters in its Pasar Kemis project, which
had a healthy
take up in 1H15. Furthermore, several of its residential and
commercial
high-rise projects are due to be completed in 2016, which should
help the
company to boost sales. However to reflect the increase of
commercial property
in the sales mix, Fitch has amended the ratios where it would
consider negative
rating action. In particular, the negative trigger on leverage
(defined as net
debt/property assets less customer advances) has been reduced to
50% from 60%
previously.
Good Assets, Ample Landbank: The affirmation of ASRI's ratings
reflects our view
that the company's business risk profile has not weakened
significantly. ASRI
has ample low-cost land bank of around 2,000 hectares (ha) to
meet its future
sales, including 240ha of land in its established Alam Sutera
township, which it
plans to start selling towards end-2017.
Comfortable Debt Maturities: In 2015, ASRI repurchased all of
its 2017 US dollar
notes. The next significant debt maturity of USD225m (about
IDR3trn) at today's
exchange rates) only comes up for repayment in 2019, which
provides the company
with comfortable headroom space to effect a turnaround in
reinvigorate its
presales. However, based on our conservative estimates for 2016,
we expect ASRI
will need to draw down additional debt if it is to fund its
planned land
acquisitions of IDR800bn.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Presales will increase to IDR3.1tn in 2016, from around IDR2tn
in 2015
- Presales / gross debt will recover to 0.4x in 2015, and 0.6x
in 2016
- Leverage will remain around 45%-46% in 2016-2017
- ASRI will spend IDR800bn on land acquisitions in 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Factors that may individually, or collectively, lead
to the outlook
being revised to Stable:
- A sustained increase in presales /gross debt to more than
0.75x, while
maintaining leverage of less than 50% (2016 projection: 45%)
Negative: Factors that may individually, or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
- Presales/gross debt sustained below 0.75x beyond 2016
- A sustained increase in leverage more than 50%
- Higher spending into non-core businesses
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B+' and Recovery Rating of
'RR4'
Alam Synergy Pte Ltd
USD235m senior unsecured notes maturing in 2019 affirmed at 'B+'
and Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'
USD225m senior unsecured notes maturing in 2020 affirmed at 'B+'
and Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+6221 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
