(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Allied
Irish Banks' (AIB
BB/Positive/B/bb) upcoming issue of perpetual additional Tier 1
(AT1) notes an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on receipt of
final
documentation confirming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed notes are CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative
resettable AT1
instruments with fully discretionary interest payments and are
subject to
write-down if AIB's Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
falls below 7%.
The trigger ratio is calculated on a 'phased-in' basis under the
EU capital
requirement regulations (CRR).
The rating is four notches below AIB's 'bb' Viability Rating
(VR), the maximum
rating under Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria that can be
assigned to deeply
subordinated notes with fully discretionary coupon omission
issued by banks with
a VR anchor of 'bb'.
The notching reflects the notes' higher loss severity relative
to senior
unsecured creditors (two notches) and higher non-performance
risk (two notches)
given the fully discretionary coupon payments. Fitch considers
the latter to be
the most easily activated form of loss absorption.
AIB's transitional CET1 ratio, which includes the bank's
government-held
preference shares (EUR3.5bn), was 18.2% at end-3Q15, well above
the trigger
point of 7%. We expect the phased-in CET1 ratio to fall to 15%
by end-2015
following a capital reorganisation announced by AIB on 6
November 2015. The
capital reorganisation plan has received regulatory approval and
is aimed at
simplifying its capital stack. It includes the issuance of at
least EUR500m AT1
securities and the partial conversion of its government-held
preference shares
(EUR1.8bn) into ordinary bank shares. The bank will redeem its
convertible
securities (EUR1.6bn) as they mature in July 2016 and also repay
the balance of
preference shares still outstanding (EUR1.7bn). The capital
reorganisation also
includes the EUR750 Tier 2 capital notes issued on 18 November
2015.
We understand from management that the expected 15% transitional
CET1 ratio
remains well above the bank's combined buffer requirement (SREP)
and that the
bank plans to maintain a buffer above its requirement to avoid
any regulatory
restriction on the payment of AT1 distributions if its SREP is
breached.
At end-1H15, the amount available to AIB for distribution to AT1
holders
amounted to more than EUR5bn, although we expect this to reduce
by EUR1.7bn upon
redemption of the preference shares. Nonetheless, the bank
forecasts restoring
this fairly swiftly to ensure it has sufficient amounts to
honour interest
payments on the notes at all times.
Fitch expects to assign 100% equity credit to the securities.
This reflects
their full coupon flexibility, the ability to be converted into
ordinary shares
before the bank becomes non-viable, their permanent nature and
their
subordination to all senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the securities are notched down from AIB's VR, their rating
is mostly
sensitive to any change in this rating. The Positive Outlook on
AIB's Long-term
IDR reflects Fitch's view that as improvements in the bank's
capital profile and
deleveraging of problematic assets continue to feed through to
its credit
profile, the VR and the IDR may be upgraded.
However, if any of Fitch's expectations are not met, or if
macroeconomic
conditions reverse and cause further weakening of asset quality
to the extent
that impairment charges would compromise the bank's
profitability and therefore
capital flexibility, this would be negative for the rating.
The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance or loss-severity relative to the risk captured
in AIB's VR. This
could reflect a change in capital management or flexibility or
an unexpected
shift in regulatory buffers, for example. The notching would
also likely
increase to five notches if AIB's VR anchor rating is upgraded
to at least
'bbb-', in line with Fitch's criteria.
