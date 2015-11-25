(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Allied
Irish Banks, Plc's
(AIB; BB/Positive) Tier 2 subordinated debt a final Long-term
rating of 'BB-'.
The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch
assigned to the notes
on 17 November 2015 (see "Fitch Rates Allied Irish Banks'
Upcoming Tier 2 Debt
'BB-(EXP)'" at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue is rated one notch below AIB's 'bb' Viability Rating
(VR), reflecting
the higher-than- average loss severity of this type of debt than
senior
unsecured obligations. Fitch has not applied additional notching
for incremental
non-performance risk relative to the VR given that loss
absorption would only
occur once the bank reaches the point of non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the securities are notched down from AIB's VR, their rating
is mostly
sensitive to a change in this rating. The Positive Outlook on
AIB's Long-term
IDR reflects Fitch's view that as improvements in the bank's
capital profile and
deleveraging of problematic assets continue to feed through to
its credit
profile, the ratings may be upgraded. However, if any of Fitch's
expectations
are not met, or if macroeconomic conditions reverse and cause
further weakening
of asset quality to the extent that impairment charges would
compromise the
bank's profitability and therefore capital flexibility, this
would be negative
for the rating.
The issue's rating is also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assessment of loss
severity or non-performance risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc Ellsmore
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1438
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Date of relevant committee: 16 November 2015
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
