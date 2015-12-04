(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 22 EMEA Consumer & Healthcare Company Ratings - Amended here MOSCOW/LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the rating action commentary published on 2 June 2015 to include O'key LLC in the accompanying worksheet. Fitch Ratings has affirmed 22 EMEA Consumer and Healthcare company ratings. The worksheet "Rating Actions" provides: -- A full list of ratings affirmed -- A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com -- Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information Summary of IDR rating actions: - All ratings affirmed The worksheet is available by clicking the link above RATING SENSITIVITIES No rating sensitivities required for this RAC. Contacts: For Primary and Secondary Analysts see attached Rating Action Report Committee Chair Michael Dunning Managing Director +44 20 3530 1178 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 May 2015 Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=995952 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.