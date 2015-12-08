(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains its stable
outlook for
ratings in both the commercial and personal lines sectors of the
U.S.
property/casualty insurance industry in 2016 as the majority of
ratings in the
sector are not expected to change in the next 12-18 months,
according to Fitch's
2016 U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance Outlook Report. The
fundamental sector
outlook is stable. Near-term earnings deterioration is
anticipated, but a shift
towards sharply inadequate premium rates or profit levels
approaching operating
losses is unlikely.
"Market conditions for U.S. property and casualty insurers will
be less
favorable in 2016 and overall industry performance will likely
decline next
year; however, statutory capital adequacy will remain strong,"
said James B.
Auden, Managing Director, Fitch Ratings.
The U.S. property/casualty insurance industry faces underwriting
challenges,
particularly in the commercial lines segment, as a softening
premium environment
will promote future deterioration in underwriting results.
Competitive factors
and market underwriting capacity will support continuation of
this trend
following a three-year run of profitable industry underwriting
results, from
2013-2015. Performance for the P/C universe as a whole is
anticipated to
deteriorate in 2016 toward a break-even underwriting result.
P/C underwriters face greater difficulties in generating
adequate returns on
capital beyond underwriting and pricing. The investment
contribution to earnings
continues to decline as falling portfolio yields reduce
investment income, and
investment gains reported in the last three years are less
likely to continue
given economic growth prospects and current equity market
valuations.
Statutory capital strength is a primary element supporting
insurer ratings.
Industry policyholders' surplus (PHS) will reach a new record
level in 2015,
though surplus growth has slowed recently. Capital adequacy
measures remain at
conservative levels with industry net written premiums / PHS at
approximately
0.75x.
Factors that promote future movement towards a negative industry
outlook
include: large events that significantly affect the industry's
capital position
such as a large natural catastrophe, discovery of adverse claims
experience and
reserve deficiencies, and a sharp equity market downturn. Shifts
in underwriting
trends that led to prolonged underwriting losses for insurers
could also lead to
consideration of negative sector outlooks.
The full report, '2016 Outlook: Property/Casualty Insurance' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com', or by clicking on the link below.
Contact:
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
2016 Outlook: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance (Competitive
Forces Promote
Earnings Decline)
here
