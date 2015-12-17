(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that
global pharmaceuticals' focus on patient value and M&A is
affecting the
companies' rating profile. This comment is in response to some
of the most
frequently asked questions during recent investor meetings in
the autumn 2015.
Consolidation in the global pharma industry has gained pace
during 2015 as
players search for scale, efficiencies and the next blockbuster
drug. Aided by
access to funding at favourable rates, M&A has continued apace
despite high
sector valuations, demonstrating a shift in in near-term risk
appetite across
the sector. Fitch says this has resulted in declining debt
capacity and rating
headroom for Fitch-rated pharma companies, as reflected in the
agency's Negative
Rating Outlook for 2016.
The report also says long-term fundamentals are pointing to a
stable trend in
the pharma industry, as an ageing and growing world population,
combined with
increasing innovation and global access to healthcare, balances
intensifying
efforts from healthcare authorities to reduce costs, improve
outcomes and to
focus on patient value.
However, the focus on drug pricing is intensifying as US payers
turn to
value-based assessments, with health-care reimbursement also
developing as a
prominent topic in the upcoming presidential election campaign.
This adds to the
potential pressures on pharma companies to accelerate their
strategic
repositioning to defend their profitability. This contrasts with
Europe where
regulatory involvement in pricing has been much more significant
and entrenched
These and the following topics are addressed in our report
published today
called 'What Investors Want to Know - Global Pharma':
-How does the principle of patient value shape industry drivers
and incentives?
-What are the key drivers behind the recent increase in M&A?
-What are the specific factors affecting players in the generic
and consumer
health segment?
-How committed are pharma companies to their ratings relative to
M&A activities?
-What is driving the rating differential between US and European
Pharma
companies?
-What is Fitch's outlook on European pharma companies?
-Will we experience a 2012-style patent cliff?
-What challenges do you expect biosimilar producers to face?
-What are the drivers of the outsourcing business model in
pharma?
-How do you expect the emerging-market slowdown and increased
volatility to
affect life science players?
The report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
Contacts:
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 203 530 1037
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Robert Kirby, CFA
Director
+1 312 368 3147
Fitch Chicago
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, Illinois, 60602
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
