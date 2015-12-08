(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that its rating
and sector outlooks for the Italian insurance market remain
stable, reflecting
Fitch's expectations that insurers' growth and profitability
will be resilient.
This is despite softening prices in motor, high concentration
risk in life
insurers' investment portfolios and regulatory pressures to
enhance transparency
and further boost competition.
Italian insurers hold significant amounts of government and
corporate debt in
their investment portfolios, largely backing insurance
liabilities. This large
asset concentration makes their ratings strongly linked, and
sensitive, to the
Italian sovereign. A change to Italy's rating or Outlook
(BBB+/Stable) could
trigger a change in insurers' ratings or Outlooks.
Fitch expects Italian insurers to fare well under Solvency II.
However, given
their high exposure to government bonds, Italian insurers are
likely to have the
largest increase in capital charges if European regulators
remove the zero risk
weighting for sovereign debt under Solvency II's standard
formula (see "Fitch -
Italian Insurers Most Exposed to Sovereign Capital Charge",
published on 23
November 2015 and available at www.fitchratings.com).
Motor rates continue to be soft, while non-motor rates are
seeing a firmer
increase. This trend is likely to continue in 2016, even though
motor rates may
start to pick up as claims frequency increases. Fitch expects
non-life
underwriting performance to remain fairly strong in 2016 despite
falling premium
income, as insurers benefit from improving results in non-motor
lines.
Rising life premiums, together with increasing values of Italian
bonds and
positive net collections, are boosting net profitability. Sales
are driven by
single premiums, which can lead to volatile results, but Fitch
believes life
premiums are likely to continue growing in 2016, albeit more
slowly than in
2015.
The report "2016 Outlook: Italian Insurance - Stable Outlooks on
Resilient
Profitability" is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
