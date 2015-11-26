(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A+' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on China's senior unsecured
local-currency bonds are
also affirmed at 'A+'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'A+'
and the
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
China's ratings balance a strong sovereign balance sheet and
sustained high GDP
growth against high sovereign contingent liabilities and a range
of structural
weaknesses and risks.
China's economic growth over the past 20 years has been
domestically and
globally transformative, but it has been accompanied by a
build-up of imbalances
and vulnerabilities that pose risks to the country's basic
economic and
financial stability. Fitch thinks China has the administrative
and financial
resources to address these issues in a gradual and orderly way.
However, the
risk remains of a sharper, more disruptive and credit-negative
adjustment. Even
in its fairly benign base case, the agency expects the
adjustment will lead to
slower growth with more economic and financial volatility, which
have already
become apparent.
China's levels of income and development remain low compared
with peers, despite
nearly 40 years of rapid growth since market-oriented reforms
began in 1978.
Average income is around USD8,000 at market rates or USD13,100
at
purchasing-power parity, well below 'A' medians at USD18,200 and
USD25,500
respectively, and well below 'AA' range comparators. Standards
of governance lag
'A' norms according to standard international surveys. These
fundamental credit
weaknesses weigh on the ratings.
China's sovereign external balance sheet is a central rating
strength. Official
foreign reserves were USD3,525.5bn at end-October 2015 - down
11% from the peak
in August 2014, but still by far the world's largest. Reserves
are worth about
17 months of current external payments, greatly in excess of the
'A' median of
3.5 months. Official reserves dwarf government foreign debt,
which Fitch
estimates at USD36bn for end-2015. China's ratio of sovereign
net foreign assets
to GDP, estimated at 37% end-2015, is the second highest in the
'A' range after
Taiwan.
Fitch expects the International Monetary Fund Executive Board to
include the
Chinese renminbi in the basket of currencies comprising the
IMF's Special
Drawing Rights (SDR) at its meeting on 30 November 2015. The
change in the SDR
basket would then happen in October 2016. Fitch does not expect
this to lead to
a material shift in demand for renminbi assets globally in the
short term. Over
time, the emergence of the renminbi as a global reserve currency
could support
the credit profile.
The broader external finances remain a credit strength, although
capital flows
and the exchange rate have become more volatile. China as a
whole is a net
external creditor with debt-like assets at about 40% of GDP. The
country runs a
structural current-account surplus - Fitch expects the surplus
to rise to 2.9%
in 2015 from 2% in 2014. However, capital flows have become more
volatile since
mid-2014. A move to a more flexible setting of the exchange rate
in August 2015
that led to a modest depreciation of the currency took investors
by surprise and
seems to have sparked heavy outflows for a period, although
these appear to have
eased off again in the latest data for October. Overall, Fitch
does not view
capital flows as systemically threatening given the depth of the
foreign
reserves buffer and China's enduring current account surplus.
The agency estimates general government debt at 53% of GDP at
end-2015, up from
49% at end-2014 and close to the 'A' range median of 51%.
Central government
debt is the second-lowest in the 'A' range at 14.6% of GDP at
end-2015. Fiscal
solvency and financing flexibility are further supported by
deposits worth about
5.6% of GDP. Fitch adds in 33% of GDP in local-government debt
at end-2015, up
sharply from 21% at end-2013 and 13% at end-2008. Clarity on
local-government
indebtedness has increased as the central authorities seek to
address the issue,
but comprehensive data remain lacking. Following a budget law
reform in 2014,
local governments have been authorised to issue CNY3.2trn in
explicit debt to
refinance borrowings of off-balance-sheet funding vehicles. The
authorities have
also set a ceiling for local-government debt for end-2015. Fitch
expects general
government debt to peak in 2016 at about 54% of GDP.
Fitch believes the Chinese sovereign faces a relatively high
level of contingent
obligations. The nature of the Chinese economy and financial
system is that
there is a widespread expectation of sovereign support for
state-owned and
private-sector enterprises of any material size. Explicit
default remains rare.
The rise in local-government debt since 2008 has been part of a
broader rise in
indebtedness across the economy. Aggregate financing, excluding
corporate equity
raising, rose to 196% of GDP at end-September 2015, up from 187%
at end-2014 and
177% at end-2013. (The ratio was stable around 120% from 2004 to
2008.) Fitch
views the rapid rise in leverage in the economy since 2008 as a
growing source
of systemic risk. However, the growth rate of aggregate
financing has slowed to
12.5% yoy in September 2015 from 14.3% in 2014 and 17.5% in
2013. The
authorities have acted to curb "shadow banking" activity, which
has reduced
overall financing growth and led to some re-intermediation of
financing back
onto bank balance sheets. The risks for the sovereign from the
expansion of
financing are intensified by the relatively low average
standalone
creditworthiness of banks in China's system and by the high
degree of state
ownership and involvement.
China's macroeconomic performance remains a rating strength
despite the slowdown
in growth. The country's 2011-2015 average growth rate of 7.8% a
year is more
than double the 'A' or 'AA' range medians, each about 3%. Fitch
expects China's
growth to slow to 6.3% in 2016 and 6% in 2017, from 6.8% in
2015. The slowdown
is being driven by a sharp deceleration in residential
real-estate investment
after a 2010-2014 construction boom. The unwinding of the
real-estate boom poses
downside risk to China's growth outlook, although the correction
so far has been
gradual. Growth prospects are supported by the resilience of the
labour market
and consumption.
There is a risk of a more disorderly outcome involving a sharper
deceleration in
growth and the crystallisation of losses in the financial
system. The share of
investment in GDP at 45.9% is the third-highest of any rated
sovereign after
Congo and Ghana. The only other countries with shares above 31%
are small,
mostly poor, commodity-driven economies (both India and
Indonesia are at 31%).
The authorities have strongly committed to rebalancing the
economy since the
current top leadership took office in 2012-2013, although
progress has been
mixed. Financial reform and liberalisation have proceeded
relatively quickly -
interest rates were fully liberalised in October 2015. However,
state-owned
enterprise reform has been slower.
The Party Central Committee's Fifth Plenum meeting in October
2015 recommitted
the country to the target of doubling China's real GDP by 2020
from the 2010
level, which would require growth of about 6.5% per year on
average over
2016-2020, in turn implying a very slow pace of rebalancing.
Fitch expects
China's process of adjustment, with its attendant risks, to be
prolonged.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook indicates that Fitch views the upside and
downside risks to
the rating as broadly balanced. The main factors that
individually or
collectively could lead to rating action are:
Positive
- Increased evidence that the economy can adjust smoothly while
rebalancing
without experiencing a disruptive "hard landing"
- Greater confidence that the debt problem in the broader
economy can be
resolved without a material negative impact on growth or
financial stability
- Widespread adoption of the renminbi as a reserve currency
globally
Negative
- A sharper growth slowdown than currently anticipated, leading
to a
materialisation of risks to financial and/or social stability
- A rise in estimated general government indebtedness well above
Fitch's current
estimate
- Sustained capital outflows sufficient to erode China's
external balance-sheet
strengths, or undermine financial stability
- A change in policy direction that signalled decreased
willingness to tackle
the economy's imbalances and vulnerabilities, thereby increasing
the risk of an
eventual disorderly adjustment
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes China's basic social and political stability is
broadly
maintained and that regional geopolitical risks do not escalate
sharply.
- Recognising China's emergence onto the global stage, the
ratings assume the
continuation of a broadly open global trade and financial order
