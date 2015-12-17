(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the
cost of debt issued by UK investment trusts is materially higher
than that of US
1940 Act closed-end funds (CEFs). Fitch estimates the weighted
average cost of
debt in UK investment trusts at 3.7%, compared with 1.21% for US
taxable CEFs
(and 0.95% for US municipal CEFs) as of mid-September 2015.
The higher cost of debt in UK investment trusts is driven by the
presence of old
debt issuance in the form of debentures and preferred shares,
typically with
high coupons. The range of interest rates paid by UK investment
trusts extends
from less than 50bps up to 14%, compared with a band of 25bps to
4.7% in taxable
US CEFs. Newer, cheaper issuance is only slowly bringing down
the weighted
average cost of UK investment trust debt. The ability of UK
investment trusts to
redeem these older instruments is highly limited: they are
usually non-callable
and trade at a substantial premium, implying high redemption
cost.
UK investment trusts and taxable US CEFs primarily rely on bank
debt for funding
as it represents (currently) cheap, albeit short-term, funding.
All of the 2015
issuance from UK investment trusts to end-September 2015 was
either bank loans
or bank notes. In contrast, capital-markets based funding of US
municipal CEFs
and certain taxable CEFs, especially master limited partnership
(MLP) CEFs, is
commonplace. For these US CEFs, access to term funding and a
more diversified
investor base is seen as strategically important.
US money funds invest in US municipal CEF debt through
variable-rate demand
instruments. The same is not true in the UK, perhaps in part
because investment
trusts do not benefit from the structural protections found in
US CEF
regulations.
Issuance of debt (largely short-term bank loans and notes) by UK
investment
trusts rose steeply between 1Q15 and 3Q15 (an increase of
GBP420m), following a
pattern of net growth in outstanding debt. However, the leverage
ratio remained
broadly stable due to growing assets under management.
Bank loans and debt instruments issued by UK investment trusts
are rated under
Fitch's Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock Rating
Criteria, dated 16
September 2015. To achieve high ratings, UK investment trusts
will have to
demonstrate high quality asset pools, low leverage and strong
structural
protections comparable to US CEFs.
Total assets under management in UK investment trusts were just
over GBP70bn at
end-September 2015, spread across 164 entities. Our estimate of
the weighted
average cost of debt in UK investment trusts is based on AIC
(Association of
Investment Companies) members only (over 90% of the industry),
across all types
of debt instruments excluding derivatives and overdrafts. We
excluded venture
capital trusts and split trusts from this analysis.
Contacts:
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Brian Knudsen
Associate Director
+1 646 582 4904
Patrick Chaussy
Associate Analyst
+44 20 3530 1803
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
