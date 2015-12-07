(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has conducted
its peer review
committee on nine Japanese life insurers including The Dai-ichi
Life Insurance
Company, Limited (Dai-ichi Life). The agency has affirmed
Dai-ichi Life's
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously
affirmed at 'A-'
Dai-Ichi Life's USD1.3bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes
with interest
deferral options issued in March 2011, and its USD1bn cumulative
perpetual
subordinated notes with interest deferral options issued in
October 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect strong capital adequacy, recent successful
international
expansion, steady growth in the more profitable domestic "third"
(health)
sector, and a well-established brand as the second-largest life
insurer in
Japan. The consolidated statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR)
remained adequate
level at 740.1% at end-September 2015, but had dropped from
834.4% a year
earlier due to a fall in unrealised gains on securities.
Dai-ichi Life has been expanding its international business
since 2011. This is
driven mainly by its successful integration of Australia-based
TAL Group whose
core business is life insurance, and US-based Protective Life
Corporation (IFS
of its primary life insurance subsidiaries such as Protective
Life Insurance
Company: A/Stable). Dai-Ichi Life estimates that around 20% of
its consolidated
net earnings will stem from outside Japan (mainly from the US
and Australia) in
the financial year ending 31 March 2016 (FYE16), which is
considerably more than
other Japanese life insurers.
However, Dai-ichi Life's rating is currently capped by the
Japanese sovereign's
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A', which is one notch below
Dai-ichi Life's
unadjusted IFS Rating of 'A+'. This is because Dai-ichi Life has
a high level of
government debt holdings (29% of its consolidated assets at
end-September 2015)
that the company's international diversification is still not
big enough to
offset.
Fitch sees capital adequacy as remaining susceptible to both
interest-rate and
stock-market volatility due to its duration mismatch between
assets and
liabilities, and high investment exposure to domestic equities
(equity to
adjusted equity of 130% at end-September 2015).
Dai-ichi Life's (standalone basis) annual in-force premiums from
the third
sector rose by 3.1% in the first half of FYE16 (1HFYE16) after
increasing by
3.0% in the preceding fiscal year. The pace is faster than its
peers. The
company disclosed that the third sector business contributed
more than 60% of
its value of gross sales revenue (equivalent to value of new
business in
embedded value) in 1HFYE16. Its consolidated underwriting profit
is likely to
continue to expand steadily, supported by the stable growth in
the third sector
and the growing international businesses.
Dai-ichi Life Group (including The Dai-ichi Frontier Life
Insurance Co., Ltd.
and The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited) has a market
share of 15% in
the Japanese life insurance market by value of policies in force
as of end-March
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future as the rating is
constrained by the
sovereign rating. Conversely, if the rating on Japan were
lowered, the ratings
on the insurer are also likely to be lowered.
Downgrade rating triggers would include a major erosion of
capitalisation,
deterioration in profitability, and volatility in the embedded
value.
Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Dai-ichi Life's
consolidated SMR were
to decline below 600%, consolidated financial leverage rises
above 25% (5% at
end-March 2015), or its (standalone basis) core profit margin
were to decline to
below 10% (14% in FYE15), for a prolonged period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Keith Buckley
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3211
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
