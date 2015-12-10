(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/PARIS, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated
its global
criteria for rating money market funds (MMFs) and other cash
management
vehicles, taking into account significant market and regulatory
changes
affecting the sector. No rating changes are expected. Fund
managers may adjust
their MMFs following the release of the new criteria and Fitch
would expect
those changes to be made by end-January 2016. Previous versions
of the criteria
have been retired.
Changes to criteria include:
-Clarification that the ratings assigned under these criteria
apply to all
liquidity management products, including vehicles that are not
regulated MMFs,
in order to provide investors with a comparable measure of risk
across
traditional money funds and less regulated and/or newly emerging
cash management
products.
-Emphasising that these rating criteria are principle-based,
focusing on funds'
key risks - credit, liquidity, and market risk - in a holistic
manner.
-The ability for rated MMFs to engage in repurchase agreements
(repo) with
counterparties rated 'A-'/'F2' or 'BBB+'/'F2' for maturities of
one week or
less. Such repos must be 102% over-collateralised by high
quality government
securities, are subject to 10% counterparty concentration
limits, and are
limited in the aggregate to 25% of portfolio assets.
-Increased weekly liquidity threshold to 30% from 25% for
'AAAmmf' funds.
-Incorporation of additional liquidity cushions for regulated
MMFs that are
subject to liquidity metrics triggers for the implementation of
liquidity fees
and redemption gates.
-Explicit 10% limit introduced for illiquid securities combined
with a 120
maximum maturity limit at the 'AAAmmf' level.
-Increased maximum maturity for government floating-rate
securities to 762 days
from 730 days.
-Reduced maximum maturity for non-government floating-rate
securities at 'Ammf'
level to 397 days from two years.
-Simplified approach for a fund's exposure to its affiliates,
with maximum
maturity set at 45 days.
-Restricted investments in other MMFs, provided they are rated
'AAAmmf', to 10%.
-Introduced explicit 10% limit for the notional value of
derivatives (interest
rate and currency) as percentage of total portfolio assets.
-For currency derivatives, changed current criteria to focus on
specific
currencies.
-Introduced limits on exposure to fund manager's affiliates at
'AAmmf' and
'Ammf' levels.
-Surveillance frequency changed to twice per month from weekly.
-MMF rating definitions changed to explicitly recognise the
conditions under
which negative interest rates can be consistent with
preservation of principle.
The primary focus of this criteria report is on MMFs and other
cash management
vehicles that seek to achieve principal preservation and provide
shareholder
liquidity through managing credit, market, and liquidity risks.
Under these
criteria, MMF ratings can be assigned to those MMFs and
liquidity vehicles that
operate as constant net asset value (CNAV) funds as well as
variable net asset
value (VNAV) funds that are managed under the same mandate of
safety of
principal and timely liquidity and demonstrate NAV stability.
The full report, 'Global Money Market Fund Criteria,' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
