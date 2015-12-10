(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria here NEW YORK/PARIS, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria for rating money market funds (MMFs) and other cash management vehicles, taking into account significant market and regulatory changes affecting the sector. No rating changes are expected. Fund managers may adjust their MMFs following the release of the new criteria and Fitch would expect those changes to be made by end-January 2016. Previous versions of the criteria have been retired. Changes to criteria include: -Clarification that the ratings assigned under these criteria apply to all liquidity management products, including vehicles that are not regulated MMFs, in order to provide investors with a comparable measure of risk across traditional money funds and less regulated and/or newly emerging cash management products. -Emphasising that these rating criteria are principle-based, focusing on funds' key risks - credit, liquidity, and market risk - in a holistic manner. -The ability for rated MMFs to engage in repurchase agreements (repo) with counterparties rated 'A-'/'F2' or 'BBB+'/'F2' for maturities of one week or less. Such repos must be 102% over-collateralised by high quality government securities, are subject to 10% counterparty concentration limits, and are limited in the aggregate to 25% of portfolio assets. -Increased weekly liquidity threshold to 30% from 25% for 'AAAmmf' funds. -Incorporation of additional liquidity cushions for regulated MMFs that are subject to liquidity metrics triggers for the implementation of liquidity fees and redemption gates. -Explicit 10% limit introduced for illiquid securities combined with a 120 maximum maturity limit at the 'AAAmmf' level. -Increased maximum maturity for government floating-rate securities to 762 days from 730 days. -Reduced maximum maturity for non-government floating-rate securities at 'Ammf' level to 397 days from two years. -Simplified approach for a fund's exposure to its affiliates, with maximum maturity set at 45 days. -Restricted investments in other MMFs, provided they are rated 'AAAmmf', to 10%. -Introduced explicit 10% limit for the notional value of derivatives (interest rate and currency) as percentage of total portfolio assets. -For currency derivatives, changed current criteria to focus on specific currencies. -Introduced limits on exposure to fund manager's affiliates at 'AAmmf' and 'Ammf' levels. -Surveillance frequency changed to twice per month from weekly. -MMF rating definitions changed to explicitly recognise the conditions under which negative interest rates can be consistent with preservation of principle. The primary focus of this criteria report is on MMFs and other cash management vehicles that seek to achieve principal preservation and provide shareholder liquidity through managing credit, market, and liquidity risks. Under these criteria, MMF ratings can be assigned to those MMFs and liquidity vehicles that operate as constant net asset value (CNAV) funds as well as variable net asset value (VNAV) funds that are managed under the same mandate of safety of principal and timely liquidity and demonstrate NAV stability. The full report, 'Global Money Market Fund Criteria,' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Roger Merritt Managing Director +1 212 908 0636 Fitch Ratings One State Street Plaza NY, NY 10004 Greg Fayvilevich Director +1 212 908 9151 Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Ian Rasmussen Senior Director +1 212 908 0232 Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 203 530 1147 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.