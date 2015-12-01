(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Major Moroccan
Banks
here
LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Morocco's banks appear well placed
to cope with
economic slowdown and the outlook for the sector is stable, says
Fitch Ratings.
We forecast GDP growth of 2.9% in 2016, which is lower than the
robust 4.6%
estimate for 2015, which was held up by exceptionally strong
agricultural
output. The banks should benefit from overall resilient macro
and business
stability. Morocco's banks are largely domestic and rely on the
local economy
for 80% of their business.
The stable sector outlook for the largest Moroccan banks
balances resilient
profitability against modest capital ratios given substantial
risk appetite in
volatile African operating markets and modest asset quality.
Credit growth is modest, with the leading banks reporting
lending up an annual
1.2% to end-June 2015. The majority of the banks have avoided
the high risk,
aggressive expansion strategies common to many emerging market
banks.
We expect non-agricultural output to pick up in 2016 and
domestic loan demand in
some segments to show solid growth. This should translate into
higher revenues
and help stabilise loan impairment charges for the banking
sector. Car exports
are growing, manufacturing output is up and the energy,
commerce, trade and
retail housing sectors are all experiencing positive loan
demand, which we
believe will balance difficulties faced by the tourism and real
estate sectors.
Identifying good quality borrowers can prove difficult and Fitch
has long
highlighted concentration risks in the Moroccan banking sector.
Corporate
exposures in excess of the 10% regulatory capital threshold are
not uncommon at
the major Moroccan banks and their 20 largest exposures often
account for 100%
to 200% of banks' core capital, as defined by Fitch. Exposures
to the Moroccan
state are also high. Credits for households and SMEs are still
higher risk.
Asset quality ratios are weak, with impaired loans representing
around 10% of
total lending. This is considerably higher than the 5% average
reported by
emerging banking systems captured in our EM Datawatch coverage.
Major banks
report tier 1 capital adequacy ratios in excess of 9%, but we
consider loss
absorption capacity to be modest, given the level of
concentration and impaired
loan risks they face, notably in their sub-Saharan African
subsidiaries. Banks
are profitable but boosting capital through retained earnings is
unsteady
because performance metrics can be affected by large, single
name, loan loss
impairment charges.
Further details about Moroccan banks are covered in a 2016
Outlook report,
published today, and available by clicking on the link below.
Contact:
Solena Gloaguen
Director, banks
+44 203 530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
