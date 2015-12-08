(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
in a new report
that the Rating Outlook for global (non-US) local and regional
governments
(LRGs) in 2016 is generally Stable although in some countries
LRGs may be
exposed to increasing budgetary pressures.
Eurozone local and regional governments (LRGs) may benefit from
improving
economic trends while sovereign fiscal adjustments pave the way
for LRGs
budgetary discipline and debt stabilisation. However, LRGs
continue to face
budgetary pressure from dynamic public spending, some
territorial reforms,
notably in France and Italy, and the budgetary paradox whereby
LRGs are required
to both participate in the national deficit and debt reduction
plans while
continuing to implement capital spending plans.
Russian LRGs' ratings are likely to remain under pressure in
2016 following
negative debt metrics dynamics and weakened fiscal performance.
Fitch projects
aggregated direct risk to reach 29% of total revenue at
end-2015, while revenue
growth will slow in 2016.
Fitch's Outlooks for Polish LRGs is Positive, driven mainly by
expected sound
operating performance and diminishing debt. We maintain a Stable
Outlook for
Turkish LRGs, as their budgetary performance remains sound.
The ratings of Brazilian LRGs are mainly correlated with those
of the sovereign,
but a restructuring process is expected to result in LRGs having
to adjust
expenditures to fallen revenues in 2016. The Outlook for Mexican
LRGs for 2016
is Stable amid economic challenges at the national and
international levels,
following an expected negative impact for 2015 on federal
revenue-sharing. Also
in Colombia, LRGs' tax bases will be challenged in 2016
The Outlook for Canadian LRGs in 2016 is Stable overall, even as
individual
provinces' performance diverges. Rising US demand and favourable
exchange rate
trends will continue to support slow growth in central Canada
and British
Columbia, even as weakness in the resource sector weighs on the
commodity-dependent prairie provinces.
In China, LRGs are likely to face more fiscal pressure in 2016
against the
backdrop of slower economic growth and contracting land sales.
Nevertheless, the
Chinese LRG debt swap programme and other major LRG reform
policies are expected
to ease LRGs' refinancing risks, alleviate interest burden and
build a better
fundamental framework for Chinese subnationals.
In Australia, economic drivers differ between the six states and
two
territories. However, all regions benefit from sustained
national economic
growth, notably in housing, strong governance and effective
public and social
institutions. Nevertheless, lower commodity prices may impact
royalty revenues
in some states. Fitch's Outlook for New Zealand LRGs is Stable,
reflecting a
strong institutional framework, manageable expenditure
pressures, a sound
economy and modest debt levels.
LRGs' ratings are, however, sensitive to factors such as a
sharper revenue
volatility which could derive from slower growth prospects or
further changes in
commodity prices or housing market corrections.
Capital expenditure has been reduced in recent years, but
political pressure and
the need to replace ageing infrastructure could force increased
spending, which
would lead budget deficits to widen and debt growth to resume
The report "2016 Outlook: International Public Finance. Credit
Stability despite
Heightened Economic and Budgetary Pressures" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
