(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has conducted
its peer review
committee on nine Japanese life insurers, including Fukoku
Mutual Life Insurance
Co (Fukoku Life). The agency has affirmed the Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-', with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the company's USD500m
cumulative
perpetual subordinated notes issued in September 2013, and
USD500m cumulative
perpetual subordinated notes issued in July 2015, at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect solid capitalisation and a stable life
insurance
underwriting business with its successful focus on the more
profitable "third"
(health) sector. These strengths are offset by a smaller market
share than its
larger rivals, the four major life insurers in Japan.
Fukoku Life's market share is less than 5% in terms of the value
of policies in
force and the third sector's annual premium in force.
Furthermore, its risky
assets/adjusted equity stood at 93.7% at end-September 2015,
which is still
higher than Fitch's median factor of 90% for the 'A' rating
category.
Fukoku Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) had improved
to 1,224.0% by
end-September 2015 - the second-highest among Japanese
traditional life insurers
- from 1,129.2% a year earlier. This resulted mainly from larger
accumulated
capital and reserves, higher unrealised gains on securities, and
its effective
use of hybrid capital.
Annualised premium in force at Fukoku Life's third sector
continued to grow at a
modest rate of 0.7% yoy in the first half of the financial year
ending March
2016 (1HFYE16). This is moderately low compared with the
industry growth rate of
2.3%, partly because the company is protecting its profit margin
amid ongoing
price competition. Fukoku Life estimates that about half of its
insurance
underwriting profit is generated from its third-sector products,
and Fitch
expects this contribution to continue to increase.
Fukoku Life was established in 1923, and is the seventh-largest
Japanese
traditional life insurer, with a market share of 3% by value of
policies in
force at end-March 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fukoku Life's IFS Rating is unlikely in the near
future despite
Fukoku Life's stronger credit fundamentals than those of most
Japanese
traditional life insurers, given the constraint of the sovereign
rating. Japan's
Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'A' with
a Stable
Outlook, and Fukoku Life has a high level of government debt
holdings (30% of
invested assets at end-September 2015). The company has no
overseas business
diversification to counterbalance the Japanese government bond
holdings.
Conversely, if the rating on Japan were lowered, the IFS Rating
on the insurer
would also be likely to be lowered.
Upgrade triggers for the IDR and hybrid debt ratings would
include the issuer
achieving a larger market share (in terms of the value of
policies in force and
the third sector's annual premium in force) and a major position
in the local
life insurance market, or reducing its risky assets/adjusted
equity ratio to
below 90% while maintaining sound profitability and
capitalisation.
Downgrade triggers would include a substantial erosion of
capitalisation and
deterioration in profitability, in particular if the SMR falls
below 600% or
financial leverage rises to above 35% (11% at end-September
2015) for a
prolonged period.
