(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has conducted
its peer review
committee on nine Japanese life insurers including Nippon Life
Insurance Company
(Nippon Life). The agency has affirmed the company's Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at
'A', with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the company's
subordinated notes due
2042 and 2044 at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Nippon Life's IFS Rating is currently constrained by Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A' with a Stable Outlook, and rated one
notch below its
unadjusted IFS Rating of 'A+'. Fitch does not allow Nippon
Life's rating to be
above that of the sovereign, given the company's high level of
government debt
holdings - 30% of invested assets as of end-March 2015(FYE15) -
and its lack of
business diversification outside Japan.
Nippon Life's ratings are supported by a market leading position
in Japan's
individual life industry; high-quality capital; low leverage and
stable
operating performance. However, capital adequacy remains highly
susceptible to
stock-market volatility due to its very high investment exposure
to domestic
equities (risky assets to adjusted equity of 125% at FYE15).
Nippon Life's capital adequacy will remain sufficient, despite
the planned
acquisition of Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited (IFS:
BBB+/Rating Watch
Positive) and Australia's MLC Limited (MLC), for approximately
JPY500bn.
The acquisition of MLC is in line with Nippon Life's strategy to
boost growth by
strengthening its overseas insurance business. However,
operational integration
risk, and successful management and governance of MLC Life will
be crucial for
Nippon Life to maximise the benefits from the acquisition, which
is Nippon
Life's first acquisition of a majority stake in an overseas
company.
Fitch expects Nippon Life's core profit margin to be stable,
underpinned by
substantial mortality and morbidity margins. Higher investment
gains contributed
to strong core profit growth of 14.6% yoy in FYE15, widening the
core profit
margin to 12.7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Nippon Life is unlikely in the near future as the
Insurer
Financial Strength Rating is currently on a par with Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
- A downgrade of Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR
- A significant decline in the capital buffer - specifically, if
SMR were to
decline below 600% for a sustained period
- Decline in profitability due to a change in product mix -
specifically, a
decline in core profit margins to below 10% for a prolonged
period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Keith Buckley
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3211
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
