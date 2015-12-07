(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has conducted
its peer review
committee on nine Japanese life insurers, including Meiji Yasuda
Life Insurance
Company (Meiji Yasuda Life). The agency has affirmed the
company's Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
at 'A', with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the
USD2bn subordinated
notes due 2045 at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Meiji Yasuda Life's IFS Rating is currently constrained by
Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A' with a Stable Outlook, and rated one
notch below its
unadjusted IFS Rating of 'A+'. Fitch does not allow Meiji Yasuda
Life's rating
to be above that of the sovereign, given the company's high
level of government
debt holdings - 39% of invested assets as of end-March 2015
(FYE15) - and its
lack of business diversification outside Japan.
Meiji Yasuda Life's ratings are supported by strong
capitalisation, its
well-established market position as one of Japan's four major
life insurers, and
satisfactory operating performance. However, these strengths are
offset by its
high exposure to domestic equities, which causes volatility in
its capital
adequacy.
Fitch expects Meiji Yasuda Life to maintain its strong
capitalisation backed by
core capital and retained earnings, despite the planned
acquisition of StanCorp
Financial Group, Inc (SFG, operating subsidiaries' IFS
'A'/Stable) for USD5bn.
Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) remained high at
1,041.0% at the
financial year ending March 2015 (FYE15), while its capital
adequacy remains
volatile due to a high risky assets-to-adjusted equity ratio
(100.3% at FYE15).
The core profit margin rose further to 14.9% in FYE15 from 12.7%
in FYE14,
supported by improved investment gains and substantial mortality
and morbidity
gains. Sales of the higher-margin medical ("third-sector")
insurance remained
strong, with the annualised in-force premium rising +3.1% yoy.
This helped the
ongoing improvement in the value of new business (VONB) margins
to a level
similar to that of its peers, despite low interest rates.
The acquisition of SFG means that the overseas insurance
business in terms of
premium income is likely to rise to 13% from below 1% at FYE15.
Earnings
diversification from overseas business would be considered
positive for Meiji
Yasuda Life, while Fitch will monitor the progress of
operational integration
since this is the company's first sole major acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Meiji Yasuda Life is unlikely in the near future,
as the Insurer
Financial Strength Rating is currently on a par with Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade would
include:
- A downgrade of Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR.
- A significant decline in the capital buffer - specifically, if
the SMR were to
decline below 700% for a sustained period.
- Decline in profitability due to a change in product mix -
specifically, a
decline in core profit margins to below 10% for a prolonged
period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Keith Buckley
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3211
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996077
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.