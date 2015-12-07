(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sumitomo Life's IFS Rating is currently constrained by Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A' with a Stable Outlook, and rated one
notch below its
unadjusted IFS Rating of 'A+'. Fitch does not allow Sumitomo
Life's rating to be
above that of the sovereign, given the company's high level of
government debt
holdings - 41% of invested assets as of end-March 2015(FYE15) -
and its lack of
business diversification outside Japan.
Sumitomo Life's ratings are supported by sufficient capital
adequacy despite the
planned acquisition of Symetra Financial Corporation (Symetra,
operating
subsidiaries' IFS A/Stable) for USD3.7bn (JPY467bn); low
leverage;
well-established market position as one of Japan's four major
life insurers; and
substantial mortality and morbidity margins. The ratings also
take into account
the exposure to interest-rate volatility due to a persisting
duration mismatch
between assets and liabilities.
Fitch expects Sumitomo Life to maintain sufficient capital
adequacy based on
moderate investment risks (risky assets to adjusted equity was
84.5% at FYE15).
The company's capital adequacy including statutory solvency
ratio (SMR) is less
volatile than its peers with higher exposure to risky assets.
Sumitomo Life's
SMR was 944.2% at FYE15, up from 888.2% at FYE14. Financial
leverage remained
low at 17.2%.
Sumitomo Life is likely to maintain substantial mortality and
morbidity margins,
underpinned by an ongoing strategic focus on the higher-margin
medical and
nursery care ("third sector") products. This helped to maintain
a higher value
of new business (VONB) margins that of its peers.
The acquisition of Symetra means that the overseas insurance
business in terms
of premium income is likely to rise to 14% from almost zero by
FYE15, and
adjusted earnings from the overseas business should rise to 8%
on a pro forma
basis. Earnings diversification outside Japan would be
considered positive for
Sumitomo Life in the medium term, while Fitch will monitor the
progress of
operational integration of the Symetra since this is the
company's first major
acquisition outside Japan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Sumitomo Life is unlikely in the near future as
the company's
Insurer Financial Strength Rating is currently on a par with
Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade would
include:
- A significant decline in the capital buffer - specifically, if
the SMR were to
decline below 700% for a sustained period
- A rise in financial leverage over 25% on a sustained period
- Decline in profitability for a prolonged period
- Increased volatility of embedded value.
