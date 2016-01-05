(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly
published report that
its sector outlook for French life insurance remains negative
despite an
improving business mix. However, the outlook for the ratings of
the French life
insurance companies is Stable, reflecting a combination of
strong capital,
diversified business mix, large scale and important market
position of the
French life insurers rated by Fitch.
The French life insurance market faces a difficult operating
environment as
persistent low interest rates constrain profitability,
particularly for
"euro-denominated" (ie with-profits) products. Insurers' steps
to reduce returns
credited to policyholders have so far been insufficient to
counteract the drag
on earnings from low rates.
Although the sector has shown adaptability in developing the
unit-linked (UL)
and protection businesses, the product mix on insurers' balance
sheets remains
skewed towards guaranteed products. This will continue to damage
life insurers'
profitability and solvency as the traditional savings business
is less
profitable and more capital-intensive than the UL or protection
businesses.
Fitch expects net collections (premium income less benefits paid
to
policyholders) to remain solid in 2016, driven by sales of UL
products and the
lack of attractive alternative savings products. Moreover, the
further reduction
on Livret A's (France's most popular bank deposit product)
interest rate (now
0.75%) should lead more savers to seek higher returns from
longer-term life
savings products.
Fitch expects French life insurers to fare well under Solvency
II, but capital
ratios may be lower than under Solvency I. According to the
Autorite de controle
prudentiel (ACPR), life reserves under Solvency II will on
average be higher
than their book value and own funds will be lower than under
Solvency I. This
difference is attributable to unrealised gains that are part of
solvency capital
under Solvency I, but are largely attributed to policyholders
under the Solvency
II calculation of best-estimate liabilities.
French life insurers' capital positions under Solvency I remain
strong but are
boosted by unrealised capital gains on fixed income investments,
which weakens
the quality of capital.
The report "2016 Outlook: French Life Insurers - Low Interest
Rates Continue to
Squeeze Profit Margins, But Business Mix Improves" is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
