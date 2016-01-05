(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: French Life Insurance here LONDON, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly published report that its sector outlook for French life insurance remains negative despite an improving business mix. However, the outlook for the ratings of the French life insurance companies is Stable, reflecting a combination of strong capital, diversified business mix, large scale and important market position of the French life insurers rated by Fitch. The French life insurance market faces a difficult operating environment as persistent low interest rates constrain profitability, particularly for "euro-denominated" (ie with-profits) products. Insurers' steps to reduce returns credited to policyholders have so far been insufficient to counteract the drag on earnings from low rates. Although the sector has shown adaptability in developing the unit-linked (UL) and protection businesses, the product mix on insurers' balance sheets remains skewed towards guaranteed products. This will continue to damage life insurers' profitability and solvency as the traditional savings business is less profitable and more capital-intensive than the UL or protection businesses. Fitch expects net collections (premium income less benefits paid to policyholders) to remain solid in 2016, driven by sales of UL products and the lack of attractive alternative savings products. Moreover, the further reduction on Livret A's (France's most popular bank deposit product) interest rate (now 0.75%) should lead more savers to seek higher returns from longer-term life savings products. Fitch expects French life insurers to fare well under Solvency II, but capital ratios may be lower than under Solvency I. According to the Autorite de controle prudentiel (ACPR), life reserves under Solvency II will on average be higher than their book value and own funds will be lower than under Solvency I. This difference is attributable to unrealised gains that are part of solvency capital under Solvency I, but are largely attributed to policyholders under the Solvency II calculation of best-estimate liabilities. French life insurers' capital positions under Solvency I remain strong but are boosted by unrealised capital gains on fixed income investments, which weakens the quality of capital. The report "2016 Outlook: French Life Insurers - Low Interest Rates Continue to Squeeze Profit Margins, But Business Mix Improves" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.