MOSCOW/LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its
latest EM Banking
System Datawatch that a combination of lower GDP growth,
maturing loan books,
lower commodity prices, weaker currencies, capital outflows and
greater
political risks are putting pressure on the credit profiles of
emerging market
(EM) banks to varying degrees. These factors, combined with
Negative Outlooks on
sovereign ratings, drive the Negative Outlooks on most banks in
Russia, Brazil,
South Africa and Saudi Arabia; 21% of EM banks had a Negative
Outlook at
end-3Q15.
The impairment of banks' financial metrics in most markets has,
so far been
limited or manageable despite the more challenging operating
conditions, and
Fitch expects negative rating actions to be moderate in scope.
This reflects
banks' significant loss-absorption capacity, our forecasts of
still positive
economic growth in most EMs and available sovereign support. We
continue to view
banks in most Latin American and Asian markets, and in South
Africa, as
relatively resilient, notwithstanding tougher operating
conditions.
FX risks are greater in EMEA than other EM regions.
Dollarisation ratios are
high in Russia, the CIS, Turkey and Nigeria, and local currency
depreciation has
added to pressure on banks' asset quality and capital.
Short-term external debt
is an additional risk for Turkish lenders. Polish banks' Swiss
franc mortgage
books could lead to losses due to possible new legislation,
although other CEE
lenders are less exposed to FX risks. In Latin America and Asia,
FX risks are
greatest in Peru and Indonesia, but still more moderate than in
EMEA.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
