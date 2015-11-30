(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Deutsche
Bahn AG's (DB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative
from Stable and
affirmed the IDR at 'AA'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed
at 'F1+'. Fitch
has also affirmed Deutsche Bahn Finance B.V.'s senior unsecured
rating at 'AA'.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects DB's continued
weaker than
expected financial performance, with both funds from operations
(FFO) net
leverage and FFO fixed cover charge weaker than Fitch's negative
rating
sensitivities. This has been driven by declining market share,
difficult
competitive and economic conditions, operational challenges in
2014 and 2015,
and increasing capex requirements. The weaker financial metrics
are mitigated by
DB's strong standalone business profile as the largest European
integrated
passenger and freight transport provider with a dominant
domestic market
position.
If DB's 2015 out-turn remains weak and our financial
expectations do not
improve, Fitch is likely to downgrade the ratings by one notch.
DB's 'AA' rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from its 'A'
standalone
credit profile to reflect linkage with its sole shareholder, the
Federal
Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) in accordance with Fitch's
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage methodology.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Continued Pressure on Standalone Rating
DB's standalone rating of 'A' is under pressure as a result of a
decline in the
company's financial performance over 2014 and 1H15, which is
reflected in our
revised projections. A negative shift in the company's business
and operational
profile has been caused by intense competition in the transport
and logistics
businesses, liberalisation of markets causing a decline in
market share and
regular operational issues, including strike action and
weather-related
interruptions leading to lost income and an increased cost-base
due to wage
increases.
This has resulted in DB's FFO adjusted net leverage rising to
4.7x for the full
year to 2014, well above our negative rating guideline of 4.0x,
and FFO fixed
charge cover of 2.5x, below the negative rating guideline of at
least 3.0x.
Fitch forecasts that given the current regulatory and economic
environment in
which DB operates, it will be difficult for the company to
quickly reduce
leverage and increase fixed charge coverage and maintain a 'A'
standalone
rating.
Strong Parental State Support
The strategic importance of rail infrastructure and service to
Germany's
export-driven economy and the federal funding of the company's
infrastructure
capex and concession fees for regional transport services
continue to underpin
Fitch's view of strong links between DB and the sovereign.
Ongoing dividend payments ultimately limit the degree of state
support
incorporated into the ratings, although we note dividends were
reduced to
EUR200m in 2014, from EUR525m in 2013. Fitch would likely
reassess the notching
differential for state support in the event of a sale of a
majority stake in DB
and/or a separation of the network from the train operations.
Large Capital Expenditure Requirements
Under the latest agreement infrastructure funding agreement with
the German
government for the period 2015-19, (LUFV II), the government
will continue to
support DB in maintaining and developing the infrastructure of
German rail. Over
the five-year period, DB forecasts more than EUR50bn of capital
expenditure, of
which around two-thirds will be covered by government grants to
the company.
We expect that the completion of major capital expenditure
projects, such as the
Stuttgart 21 project will in time result in better network
performance, allow
the company to compete more successfully in its domestic
passenger market and
also generate returns on future station and track charges,
underpinning the
strong business risk profile. While capex is potentially
flexible to a degree,
dividends may be more likely flexed to offset high capex.
Intense Domestic Passenger Competition
DB's long-distance train division's revenues and operating
profits fell slightly
in 2013 and 2014 as a result of intense competition, weather
disruptions and
strike action. In addition, lower fuel prices have resulted in
higher car usage.
DB is also exposed to competition to renew its existing regional
franchises,
under the liberalisation of regional rail operations. We expect
DB to lose
further market share, likely to result in relatively flat
revenues, although
DB's strategy of retaining the more profitable contracts has led
to improving
margins and a gradual increase in operating profit.
Arriva Diversifies Operations
DB Arriva operates transport services outside of Germany and
accounts for around
10% of group revenue and profit. This offers DB a degree of
diversity away from
the relatively mature German market that is being liberalised to
the cost of DB
as the incumbent operator. Over FY14, revenue has grown
reflecting the start of
new contracts, while margins have remained relatively stable.
Fitch expects DB Arriva to continue to make further bolt-on
acquisitions,
compete for transport contracts outside Germany and be an
increasingly important
contributor to DB's revenue and profits in the long term.
Logistics Still Under Pressure
DB's freight and logistics divisions operate in a highly
cyclical and
competitive environment which is strongly correlated to GDP
dynamics. These
divisions account for 50% of group revenues but only around 17%
of group
profits, demonstrating the highly competitive and low margin
nature of the
industry.
The subdued European economic environment suggests than future
near-term growth
will be difficult. However, Fitch expects a small degree of
margin improvement
as DB implements cost-efficiency measures and the weak euro
continues to drive
Germany's export market.
Infrastructure and Services Stable
Both the services (DB Services) and infrastructure (DB Netze)
elements of DB
have remained relatively stable over the past two years,
underpinning the
group's strong business profile. The Services division has
maintained level
revenues over the past year with a slight increase in margin,
and Fitch expects
a small increase in demand for the service as DB gradually
expands its own
rolling stock fleet.
The higher margin track and station elements of Netze are likely
to grow with
investment, as new capacity initiatives are likely to result in
higher train
volumes, run by both DB and other train operating companies.
However, Fitch
expects a small decline in the DB Netze Energy segment due to
the liberalisation
of the rail energy supply market and ongoing low wholesale
electricity prices.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for DB include:
- Continued strong links with the German government
- Increased gross capex along with higher grants from the German
government
- Operating leases adjusted to debt using a blended 6.0x
multiple
- High competition in passenger transport to reduce volumes and
margins
- Logistics to remain competitive but with limited growth
- Infrastructure to continue with higher margins and relatively
stable earnings
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
Fitch sees limited rating upside in the absence of explicit debt
guarantees from
the federal government for a substantial part of its debt. We
may consider
raising the standalone rating if DB's financial profile improves
substantially
to FFO net adjusted leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis,
and FFO fixed
cover charge of better than 4.0x. However, we view this as
unlikely based on
current capex plans and business outlook.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.0x and FFO fixed charge
cover below 3.0x on
a sustained basis. Fitch would consider tightening these
guidelines where DB's
business profile has weakened substantially, including an
increase in exposure
to more volatile market segments such as the company's freight
forwarding &
logistics businesses.
- A downgrade of Germany below 'AA'.
- The degree of state support may also be re-assessed where
there is a marked
reduction in the government's funding of capex and/or material
increases in
dividends which lead to significant deterioration in credit
metrics.
- Deconsolidation of the network as the business provides
stability of revenues
and compensates for the more volatile businesses of freight
forwarding and
logistics. This could arise if directives are passed leading to
full ownership
unbundling of rail infrastructure from public transport,
although this would not
happen until 2021 at the earliest.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity and Access to Funding
At 30 June 2015, short-term liquidity comprised EUR2.8bn of
unrestricted cash
(end 2014: EUR4.0bn) and EUR4.1bn of undrawn committed bank
facilities,
comfortably covering short-term debt. Fitch expects continuing
negative free
cash flow due to high capex to reduce available cash. However,
DB has ready
access to debt markets as it is a well-established and regular
issuer in the
domestic and international capital markets, with frequent
benchmark size issues.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
