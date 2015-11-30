(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate
Synovus Financial
Corp.'s (SNV) subordinated debt issuance due in 2025 'BB+'.
Proceeds of the
issuance are for general corporate purposes.
Fitch recently upgraded SNV's long-term Issuer Default Rating
and viability
rating (VR) to 'BBB-/bbb-' from 'BB+/bb+'. For more information
pertaining to
that rating action, please see the press release titled 'Fitch
Upgrades Synovus
Financial Corp. to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' (Nov. 19, 2015).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The notes will be subordinated in right of payment to the
payment of SNV's
existing and future senior debt. The expected subordinated debt
rating is
notched one level below its VR of 'bbb-' for loss severity. This
is in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
SNV's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same considerations
that might affect its VR.
As communicated in the aforementioned press release (dated Nov.
19, 2015),
further upward movement of the company's VR is considered
limited in the near to
medium term. Fitch expects earnings and asset quality to improve
over the rating
time horizon. This expectation is incorporated into the recent
rating action.
Fitch could take adverse rating action should earnings and asset
quality
improvement not come to fruition as expected evidenced by
flat-to-deteriorating
ROA or reversal in asset quality trends.
The recent action also incorporates Fitch's expectation that SNV
will begin to
more seriously seek merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities
in order to build
out its franchise and potentially gain further operating
efficiencies. Fitch
expects SNV's M&A activity to be absorbed effectively,
reasonable in size, in
geography and within the bank's core competencies. To the extent
that Fitch
observes SNV partaking in M&A activity that does not fit these
attributes and/or
results in earnings and capital metrics that are not
commensurate with its
rating level, Fitch could take negative rating action.
Moreover, should wholesale funding revert back to the level it
was leading up to
the 2007-2009 financial crisis, negative rating action is
likely.
Over the long-term, SNV could see upward rating movement given
the bank's solid
franchise in its primary operating markets. Improvement in SNV's
ratings over
the long term would be predicated on the maintenance of sound
risk appetite
leading to asset quality metrics more in-line with higher rated
peers as well as
earnings performance (both by level and revenue mix) improving
to above peer
averages.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
Synovus Financial Corp.:
--Subordinated debt due 2025 'BB+(EXP)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: Nov. 18, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.