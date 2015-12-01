(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes
that the easing of
investment norms under Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy
for the real
estate sector is more of a long term story, and is unlikely to
result in any
immediate increase in FDI in the near term. The policy, which
became effective
on 24 November 2015, removes the earlier conditions on minimum
investments (of
USD 5m earlier), minimum area and also eases exit options for
the FDI investor.
The Indian real estate sector has been challenged by frequent
delays in project
completion and a long/ complex approval process. The weak demand
in recent times
has added to the challenges. With these issues continuing to
impact the sector,
we believe that investment flows will remain slow and limited to
a few selective
projects in the next 12 months.
Investment flows in to the real estate sector have slowed down
over the last 18
months. FDI in so called construction-development projects fell
by over 38%
during the year ending March 2015 (FY15) to USD 758m (FY14:
USD1,226m). The FDI
flow has remained weak this year with just USD34m of
investments in 1QFY16.
We expect the investments to pick up over the next two to three
years along with
the expected improvement in demand in the real estate sector.
Furthermore, the
easier exit options allowing FDI investors to cash out after a
lock-in period
of three years without linking them to any execution delays and
ability to
invest in completed projects may improve the appetite of
investors. Fitch
expects FDI investments to reach about USD1.5bn annually over
the next two to
three years.
The increase in FDI is likely to bring more transparency in the
Indian real
estate sector, while also resulting in more timely completion of
projects and
improved construction quality with access to better
technologies.
The affordable housing segment has so far witnessed a weak
response from
developers and fewer completed projects, notwithstanding the
government focus
and the potential for the sector to benefit from the easing of
FDI policy. We do
not expect meaningful foreign investment flows into this segment
until investors
are better able to assess the risks unique to this segment, and
this will
require a significant increase in the number of completed
projects.
