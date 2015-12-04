(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: UK Banks
here
LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) The 2016 outlook for UK bank ratings
is stable,
based on strong credit metrics, says Fitch Ratings. This is in
contrast to 2015,
when 30% of ratings were on Negative Outlook, weighted down by
the impending
removal of sovereign support for banks. Standalone
creditworthiness now drives
most of UK banks' ratings and there could be some upgrades of
VRs in 2016.
However, the timing will depend on the success of further
business model
diversification and improvement of credit risk profiles.
We maintain a stable outlook for the banking sector, underpinned
by supportive
operating environment and reflecting the stabilisation of asset
quality and
better prospects for profitability, with risks related to the
overall
indebtedness of UK households and their vulnerability to rising
base rates
counterbalancing these positive developments.
Fitch expects UK banks' operating profitability to continue to
improve in 2016
thanks to loan growth and widening margins, and despite higher
operating costs
as the banks implement structural changes to meet the
ring-fencing rules. We
expect the banks to continue to report a diminishing stock of
impaired assets in
2016. Nevertheless, we believe that the UK banks' loan
impairment charges hit a
cyclical low in 2015 and are likely to increase moderately in
2016 when base
rates start to rise.
UK banks' capitalisation has been improving in line with the
regulator's
decision that they need to meet Basel III rules, including the
exclusion of most
transitional filters, ahead of time. All banks have stated
higher targets for
common equity capital, which they have largely achieved, and we
expect them now
to begin to focus on building up their second tier of
bail-in-able debt to meet
higher regulatory and market expectations.
We expect liquidity to remain sound, supported by extended
contingency funding
available, if needed, from the Bank of England. We expect banks
to increase use
of unsecured wholesale funding to build up total loss-absorbing
capacity and
minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities over
the coming
years.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
Joanna Drobnik, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
