(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based Chailease
Finance Co. Ltd.'s (Chailease) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB-'
and National Long-Term Rating at 'A(twn)'. Its subsidiary Fina
Finance & Trading
Co., Ltd's (Fina) National Long-Term Rating is affirmed at
'A-(twn)'. The
Outlook on the ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions
is available at
the end of this Rating Action Commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Chailease's ratings reflect its solid franchise in leasing and
instalment
financing in Taiwan; a resilient business model; and sound
performance in asset
quality and profitability. These strengths are tempered by an
appetite for new
ventures to protect its earnings; its wholesale funding nature;
and the group's
large exposure to the relatively more volatile China market
through its sister
company Chailease International Finance Corporation.
Fina's National Long-Term Rating is rated one notch below that
of Chailease, to
reflect its strategic importance to the Chailease group. It has
specialised in
leasing for construction machinery/equipment and transportation
vehicles, an
extension of Chailease's SME financing. The high level of
managerial and
operational integration underpins its parent's strong propensity
to support. On
a standalone basis, Fina has performed consistently with sound
profitability and
asset quality while maintaining adequate risk buffers.
Chailease, on a consolidated basis, has sustained steady and
strong operating
profits with a return on assets of 3.4%-3.8% during 2012-1H15,
underpinned by
healthy interest margins and well-managed credit costs. Asset
quality has
deteriorated amidst the cyclical economic slowdown, driven
primarily by
Chailease's relatively new exposures to real estate and Fina's
transportation
vehicle financing. The impaired-asset ratio had trended up to
2.8% by end-3Q15
from 2.4%-2.5% in 2013-2014. Fitch expects the company's
adequate risk buffers -
including effective pricing for risks, sound provision and
capital, as well as
strong collateral protection - to allow Chailease to withstand
the asset-quality
challenges.
Asset growth rate is likely to slow to the high-single-digits in
2015-2016 from
a 13.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over 2011-2014 as the
economy slows.
Chailease has continued to sustain its growth momentum by adding
new businesses,
including principal investment in solar power generation, real
estate financing,
and micro financing. New ventures have aided business diversity
but could
potentially expose Chailease to unexpected, idiosyncratic market
risks of each
sub-sector. Fitch believes the associated risk from the new
ventures is
manageable to the company as a whole, given its diversified
portfolio
composition and satisfactory risk controls.
Taiwan's strong liquidity environment has benefited Chailease's
funding and
liquidity profile, and is accommodating to the company's funding
strategy to
operate with a negative short-term funding gap. Chailease's
increasingly
diversified funding sources, limited usage of secured
borrowings, and reasonably
short duration of its assets also mitigate its liquidity-related
risks. Fitch
expects Chialease to consistently maintain an adequate
through-the-cycle capital
profile with equity-to-assets managed at around 14%-15%. The
ratio was
temporarily 13.2% at end-1H15 following an annual dividend
payout, but Fitch
expects it could return to above 14% by end-2015 through
earnings accumulation.
Fina's underlying performance in profitability and asset quality
has been
steady. The portfolio mix change resulting from the absorption
of Chailease's
vehicle-financing business since 2013's intra-group business
re-alignment has
resulted in profitability (measured by return on assets)
trending down to 2.9%
at 1H15 from near 4% before the re-alignment. Profitability
should stabilise as
the portfolio shift stabilises and the company retains its
pricing power. Fina's
leverage is modest, with equity-to-assets at 20% at end-1H15.
Fina has a shared
risk-governance framework with its parent, and maintains
effective underwriting
policies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
A rating upgrade for Chailease is unlikely in the near to medium
term, as the
group's ratings are constrained by its susceptibility to severe
economic
downturns in emerging markets and its appetite for growth.
Negative rating
action would result from excessive growth without a commensurate
capital
enhancement, and/or any compromise in underwriting discipline.
Deterioration in
Chailease group's financial strength could also pressure its
rating.
Fina's ratings and Stable Outlook are closely linked with those
of Chailease.
Positive rating action could come from a further strengthened
integration
between Fina and its parent, i.e. in the area of treasury
management. Negative
rating action could result from any weakening in the links
between Fina and its
parent, including ownership dilution and reduced importance of
Fina within the
group. Any rating action on Chailease would trigger a similar
move on Fina's
ratings.
Chailease' senior unsecured debt is rated the same level as its
National
Long-Term Rating, in compliance with Fitch's rating criteria on
senior unsecured
bond instruments. The debt constitutes direct, unconditional,
and unsecured
obligations of the company. Any rating action on Chailease is
likely to trigger
a similar move in its debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Chailease Finance Co, Ltd.
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A(twn)'
Fina
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shirley Hsu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Leo Wah
Director
+852 2263 9951
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
