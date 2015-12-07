(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Phoenix
Life Limited's
and Phoenix Life Assurance Limited's Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at
'A'. They are the main operating companies of Phoenix Group
Holdings (Phoenix),
whose Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was affirmed at 'A-'. The
Outlooks on all
ratings are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed PGH Capital Limited's (PGHCL) GBP300m
5.75% senior notes
(XS1081768738) and GBP428m subordinated Tier 2 notes
(XS1171593293) ratings of
'BBB+' and 'BBB-', respectively. Both debt issues are guaranteed
by Phoenix.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Phoenix's strong capitalisation and market
position. These
positive rating factors are offset by high, but significantly
improved,
financial leverage and fairly weak fixed-charge coverage.
Fitch views Phoenix's capitalisation as "very strong" based on
the agency's
Prism FBM capital model. The group's Insurance Groups Directive
(IGD) solvency
ratio (calculated with the formula for closed book insurers) was
133% at
end-1H15 (end-2014: 128%).
Phoenix is the largest consolidator of closed life assurance
funds in the UK
with total assets of GBP64.7bn (excluding reinsurance assets) at
end-1H15 and
gross written premiums of GBP981m in 2014. However, as Phoenix's
strategy is to
acquire run-off portfolios only in the UK and Ireland, the
group's geographical
diversification is low. This exposes Phoenix to economic and
regulatory changes
in these two countries.
Phoenix's financial leverage has improved significantly in
recent years, to 33%
at end-1H15 (2010: 54%). Fitch expects financial leverage to
remain stable in
the medium term.
Fixed-charge coverage ratios are weak for the ratings, averaging
3.4x between
2010 and 2014. However, coverage was stronger at 5.7x in 2014,
benefiting from
reduced interest costs, reflecting Phoenix's lower financial
leverage, but also
from the proceeds of the sale of Phoenix's asset manager Ignis
to Standard Life.
All else equal, Fitch expects interest coverage to decline below
2014 levels in
2015 due to the absence of the proceeds of the Ignis sale.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Phoenix's ratings could be upgraded if the group's Prism FBM
score improves to
"extremely strong" or leverage falls below 30% for a sustained
period.
Fixed-charge coverage higher than 7x for a sustained period of
time could also
lead to an upgrade.
A Prism FBM score below "very strong" or financial leverage
above 35% could
result in a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996113
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.