(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Outlook 2016: Western European
Sovereigns
here
LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects migration and
security policy
to dominate western Europe's political agenda in 2016,
inevitably leaving less
room for ongoing efforts to improve budget coordination and
drive European and
national structural reforms. These new challenges are also
likely to push voters
further away from mainstream parties, further weakening
governments' willingness
to continue with politically costly, but economically
beneficial, reforms.
Europe will continue its trend of easing up on fiscal measures
in 2016. Overall,
we expect fiscal policy to be mildly expansionary. While this
policy is
growth-friendly and not significant enough to threaten ratings
at this point,
the new fiscal stance will run up against Europe's fiscal rules
and potentially
undermine fiscal credibility. In the eurozone we forecast a
subdued 1.7% GDP
growth in 2016 following 1.5% in 2015. Due to structural
rigidities and weak
underlying growth potential, we do not expect eurozone growth to
accelerate
substantially despite the stimulus from low oil prices, a weaker
effective
exchange rate and easing financing conditions better transmitted
to the real
economy.
The recent Portuguese general election has produced a minority
government and
the upcoming Spanish poll is likely to do the same. Given the
still-weak fiscal
positions of both countries, the risk of fiscal slippage in 2016
has increased,
in Fitch's view. In Spain, tensions with Catalonia are likely to
persist in
2016.
Loose monetary conditions will support the private and public
sectors in 2016.
Financing conditions for sovereigns in western Europe will
continue to be benign
and the effective interest cost on public debt to fall further,
most markedly
for peripheral eurozone sovereigns. This will offset only some
of the fiscal
loosening planned for 2016.
The UK's renegotiation of the terms of membership prior to its
referendum, which
we expect to be called in 2H16, will be an additional source of
political
uncertainty in the region. Our baseline is that the UK will vote
to remain in
the EU, but the risk of "Brexit" - which would be a moderately
credit negative
event for the UK - is significant.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.