FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German mutual
life insurer ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf
Gegenseitigkeit's (ALL) and
its non-life subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung
Aktiengesellschaft's (ALV)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
ALL is the main life insurance entity of the group and also acts
as the top
holding company of the Alte Leipziger insurance group. Fitch
considers ALL and
ALV to be 'Core' members of the group, and their ratings are
based on a combined
assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the group's strong capitalisation, continued
healthy
investment returns and sustainable market position in the
disability line and
corporate pension scheme business. Offsetting key rating drivers
include the
group's lack of geographical diversification and the long-term
adverse
implications of continued low interest rates for German life
insurers.
Alte Leipziger's Fitch Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM)
score was 'extremely
strong' at end-2014. The group's solid capitalisation is
demonstrated by a
regulatory group solvency margin of 239% at end-2014. Fitch
expects the Alte
Leipziger group to maintain its strong capitalisation with a
Prism FBM score of
'extremely strong' at end-2015.
Fitch views the group's capital resources as strong. ALL's
shareholder funds
(measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 4.1% at
end-2014, above
the market average of 1.8%. Fitch expects that ALL will increase
the ratio to
4.3% in 2015. The funds for future appropriation, including
terminal bonus
funds, (also measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves)
were 6.0%, slightly
stronger than the market average of 5.6%.
Fitch considers ALL to be better prepared for servicing its
guaranteed interest
rate (GIR) payments while investment yields remain low than many
of its
competitors. This is due to its longer asset duration, the high
proportion of
disability business in its books, and its high level of equity
and funds for
future appropriation.
Fitch calculates that if low investment yields persist, ALL
would be able to
make GIR payments from investment income for the next 20 years
without the need
for other profit sources (assuming a reinvestment yield of only
2%). However,
current operating conditions are putting pressure on German life
insurers'
profitability.
In 2014, the Alte Leipziger group achieved an exceptionally high
return on
equity (RoE) of 17.5% because of a taxation benefit. Fitch
expects RoE of 8%-10%
for 2015 and further deterioration in the group's profitability
in the upcoming
years, driven by the low investment yield environment.
Based on Fitch's analysis, ALL is one of Germany's top 10
providers of
disability insurance. ALL also writes significant amounts of
corporate pension
scheme business, which supports the strong development of its
regular premium
business. The group only distributes its products in Germany,
which limits its
geographical diversification. A focus on the domestic market is
typical for
medium-sized companies such as ALL.
ALL reported gross written premiums (GWP) growth of 16.0% in
2014, exceeding
German life GWP growth of 3.3%. ALL's strong GWP was driven by
expanded single
premium business. Fitch expects above market average growth for
2015, but growth
to be more in line with the market average.
Alte Leipziger group has reduced its equity exposure. As a
proportion of total
investments, the group's exposure to equity investments stood at
4.2%, and was
almost in line with the German life insurance market average of
3.5% at
end-2014.
The Alte Leipziger group as a whole reported GWP of EUR2.6bn and
had total
assets of EUR23.0bn at end-2014. Other than the insurance
business, the group
undertakes building society and investment fund business. The
group has a
cooperation agreement with the mutual health insurer HALLESCHE
Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade in the near to medium term is unlikely unless the
group increases its
size/scale and improves diversification, while maintaining
strong
capitalisation.
Key triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital position
(as evidenced,
for example, by the Prism FBM score falling to 'strong' and
expected to stay at
that level) and a loss of the group's strong market position in
the disability
and corporate pension scheme business.
