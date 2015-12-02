(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SCOR SE's
EUR600m
subordinated notes a rating of 'A-'. The notes are rated two
notches below
SCOR's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), with one notch
deducted to reflect
their recovery and one notch deducted to reflect their risk of
non-performance
features. This is in line with Fitch's notching criteria.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed SCOR's Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
at 'AA-' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'.
These actions also
apply to the ratings of core operating subsidiaries. The
Outlooks are Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proceeds of the subordinated notes are expected be used to
call the balance
of the issuer's CHF650m subordinated perpetual notes callable
August 2016. The
securities have been issued with a coupon of 3% and a 30.5 year
maturity,
callable after 10.5 years. The notes include a mandatory
interest deferral
feature that would be triggered if the company were unable to
meet the
applicable Solvency Capital Requirement or Minimum Capital
Requirement, as
defined in the Solvency II directive.
According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is
classified as 100%
capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based
capital assessment
and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial
leverage calculations.
Financial leverage and fixed charge coverage are expected to
remain commensurate
with SCOR's rating category.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects SCOR's very strong
financial profile and
reinsurance franchise. SCOR's P&C reinsurance division has
steadily grown into a
well-diversified portfolio, both geographically and by line of
business. The
division is the major contributor to group operating earnings
and achieved a
9M15 combined ratio of 90.8% (9M14: 91.6%). In the medium term,
the development
and defence of SCOR's market position will be dependent upon the
reinsurer's
ability to increase its share of key markets and reinsurance
lines, in the
agency's opinion.
Fitch expects that SCOR's financial leverage will remain
consistent with the
rating. Although the pre-financing will result in a temporary
increase in SCOR's
financial leverage, rising to approximately 28% at end-2015, it
is expected to
reduce to around 21% upon the repayment of the 2016 calls. The
agency regards
SCOR's capitalisation as very strong, based on a combined
assessment of capital
metrics.
Fitch recognises that the current operating environment remains
challenging for
SCOR's and the wider (re)insurance industry. Persistently low
interest rates and
increasingly intense competition, especially in non-life
reinsurance, continue
to drive price softening across certain major reinsurance
classes. The agency
expects SCOR's diversified business profile and prudent
underwriting policy to
provide resilience to a protracted period of price softening,
should this occur.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade as unlikely in the near term, but it
could be
achieved over the longer term if financial performance
(including a run-rate
combined ratio remaining below 93%) improves further, SCOR's
market position
continues to develop relative to peers, and the quality of
SCOR's capitalisation
improves, as assessed within Fitch's Prism FBM.
A downgrade may occur if financial leverage were to rise and
remain over 25% or
if the overall capitalisation assessment deteriorated to
'strong'. A combined
ratio consistently above 100% could also lead to a downgrade.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
SCOR S.E.:
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
SCOR Switzerland AG
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
The following SCOR entities' IFS ratings have been affirmed at
'AA-' with Stable
Outlook:
SCOR Global P&C S.E.
SCOR Global Life S.E.
SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co
SCOR UK Co Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Co (US)
General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona
SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co
SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd
SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Ireland Limited
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
