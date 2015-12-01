(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
ratings of
General Shopping Brasil S.A. (GSB) as well as those of its
subsidiaries. See the
full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
The rating downgrade reflects GSB's very high levels of credit
risk. Fitch views
GSB's liquidity as unsustainable due to its high financial
leverage. Fitch's
rating case estimates GSB's 2015 EBITDA, cash interest paid, and
cash tax paid
at BRL198 million; BRL258 million; and BRL55 million, resulting
in funds flow
from operations (FFO) of negative BRL116 million. The company's
total cash flow
from operations for 2015 is estimated to be negative at around
BRL142 million.
Without a material change in the company's capital structure
and/or Brazil's
business environment - including foreign exchange FX volatility
- GSB's limited
capacity to cover interest expenses and taxes with its
operational cash flow is
expected to result in a deterioration of its liquidity position
during 2016.
The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Leverage Driven by FX Exposure: GSB's capital structure is
viewed as
untenable due to excessive financial leverage. The company's
high financial
leverage is expected to remain under pressure during the next
quarters driven by
GSB's FX exposure. All of the company's cash flow, measured as
EBITDA, is
generated in local currency, Brazilian reais, while
approximately 55% to 60% of
its total debt is U.S. dollar-denominated. GSB's last 12-month
period ended
Sept. 30, 2015 (LTM September 2015) saw EBITDA of BRL178
million, and total
adjusted debt of BRL2.2 billion. GSB had net total
debt-to-EBITDA of 11.3x as of
Sept. 30, 2015.
Efforts to Reduce Leverage Incorporated: GSB executed several
transactions
targeting toward reduce its consolidated U.S. dollar-denominated
debt during the
second half of 2015 (2H15). These transactions included a tender
offer for a
portion of its USD250 million perpetual notes, an equity
injection, and some
assets sales. However, the final impact of these efforts on the
company's
capital structure is being offset by the further devaluation of
the local
currency against the U.S. dollar and increasing costs of funding
in the local
market. Fitch's base case forecast considers the company's
financial net
leverage to be around 9x during 2015-2016.
Quality Assets and Subordination Incorporated in Debt Recovery:
As of LTM
September 2015, GSB's total assets were valued at an estimated
BRL3 billion
(approximately USD769 million considering FX at 3.9x), with
encumbered and
unencumbered assets representing approximately 80% and 20%,
respectively, of the
total assets value. The Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR2' for the
senior perpetual
notes reflects the above-average recovery prospects in an event
of default. The
'RR5' for the subordinated perpetual notes reflects poor
recovery prospects in
an event of default. Fitch recovery analysis for the senior
perpetual notes
resulted in higher values but it has been capped at 'RR2'
considering that some
jurisdiction's issues could affect the recovery prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for GSB's ratings
include:
--Total net leverage consistently around 9x during 2015-2016;
--Interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest expenses)
consistently around 0.75x
during 2015-2016;
--Negative FCF generation during 2015-2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a negative impact on GSB's
ratings:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include further deterioration of GSB's liquidity
position,
execution of a distressed debt exchange, and, if the company
defaults on its
scheduled amortization/interest payments and/or formally files
for bankruptcy
protection.
The following factors may have a positive impact on GSB's
ratings:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include material improvement in the company's
liquidity and
financial leverage through some combination of the following
actions: equity
injection, asset sales with limited impact on cash flow
generation, and lower FX
exposure.
LIQUIDITY
Weakening Liquidity: GSB's FCF is expected to remain negative
due to excessive
cash interest payments during 2015-2016. GSB's high leverage has
resulted in
excessive cash interest payments and declining interest
coverage. GSB has a cash
position and short-term debt of BRL175 million and BRL171
million, respectively,
and approximately BRL589 million (USD151 million) in
unencumbered assets as of
Sept. 30, 2015. On Sept. 8, 2015, the company exercised its
right to defer the
payment of interest under its USD150 million 10% perpetual
subordinated notes.
The interest payment deferral does not constitute an event of
default under the
indenture; however, it points to GSB's choice to preserve
liquidity in this
stressful environment.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded GSB's ratings as follows:
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from
'CCC';
--Local currency IDR to 'CC' from 'CCC';
--National Scale rating to 'CC(bra)' from 'CCC(bra)'.
General Shopping Finance Limited (GSF):
--USD250 million perpetual notes to 'CCC/RR2' from 'B-/RR2'.
General Shopping Investment Limited (GSI):
--USD150 million subordinated perpetual notes to 'C/RR5' from
'CCC-/RR5'.
The ratings were removed from Rating Watch Negative.
