SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, December 01 (Fitch) The continued
internationalisation of the
Chinese yuan - as reflected in the IMF's decision to include the
currency in its
Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket - will have long-term
positive effects for
Chinese corporates, says Fitch Ratings.
Rapidly increasing foreign holdings of yuan-denominated assets -
and growth in
the use of yuan in cross-border payments amid the gradual
opening of the
domestic market to foreigners - is likely to reduce
currency-exchange costs over
the long term. The yuan has risen to become the fifth-most-used
currency
globally for cross-border payments, according to September data,
up from the No.
14 spot just three years ago. The yuan is now the most-used
currency for
intra-regional payments with China and Hong Kong in
Asia-Pacific. As the yuan
grows in popularity, the exposure gap that Chinese corporates
face between their
operating currency and funding currency will close.
Rising participation by international institutional investors in
the local
market may also serve to strengthen investor awareness of issues
pertaining to
corporate governance. This would include greater transparency
and legal
protections - areas where improvements would be credit positive
for Chinese
corporates. Yuan debt securities held by foreign institutions
and individuals is
increasing by the double-digits, with data from the People's
Bank of China
showing a total of CNY713bn as of March 2015. Foreign
institutions' cash bond
trading activities now account for just under 10% of the total
trading volume in
the interbank market.
Yuan internationalisation has gained momentum in 2015 as Chinese
regulators
announced a series of new policy measures designed to enhance
the usability of
the yuan for foreigners and cross-border transactions. Recent
reforms have
included dropping the pre-approval for certain foreign
institutions to trade
bonds or conduct hedging operations in the Chinese interbank
bond and
foreign-exchange markets. The Ministry of Finance has also
committed to issuing
three-month treasuries on a weekly basis to improve liquidity in
the short-term
yuan yield curve.
These reforms are likely to have contributed to the decision to
include the yuan
as part of the SDR basket at the IMF Executive Board's review
meeting yesterday.
As of October 2016, the value of the SDR will include a 10.92%
weighting for the
yuan, alongside the US dollar (41.73%), euro (30.93%), Japanese
yen (8.33%) and
British pound (8.09%).
The inclusion of the yuan in the SDR basket is symbolically
significant, and
could be a step toward including Chinese onshore securities in
international
indices. If so, this would be likely to have a significant
effect on
international institutional investors' asset allocation to
onshore equities and
bonds over the long term - assuming that Chinese regulators
continue to loosen
its capital account to meet its objective of lifting capital
controls by 2020.
Increasing yuan internationalisation and liberalisation could
lead to increased
currency volatility. But Fitch maintains that currency
volatility that may
result in the short term will have only a very marginal impact
on the credit
profiles of Fitch-rated Chinese corporates. Outstanding
foreign-currency debt at
non-financial corporates in China is limited, and concentrated
at large firms
and state-owned enterprises which are generally in a stronger
position to
withstand the impact of currency volatility. Notably, the median
Issuer Default
Rating for the largest Fitch-rated Chinese corporates with
foreign-currency debt
is 'A'.
