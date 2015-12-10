(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that it
expects housing sales in China to continue increasing in 2016,
driven by demand
from upgraders seeking better homes. However, the improvement in
rated
homebuilders' financial performance will be limited by higher
land premiums and
construction expenditure, continued increases in land prices in
Tier 1 and Tier
2 cities, and a prolonged process to destock in Tier 3 and Tier
4 cities.
Fitch's rating outlook for China's homebuilding sector in 2016
is stable. Fitch
expects rated homebuilders' sales to increase in the next two
years, driven by
rising demand from home upgraders. This trend will be supported
by the
suspension of home purchase restrictions in all but the Tier 1
cities, lower
downpayments for buying a second home, and the end of China's
one-child policy.
Fitch also expects the industry to polarise faster, with large
homebuilders
continuing to capture more projects in higher-tier cities, and
having
diversified land banks and product lines that allow them to tap
the strong
demand growth from upgraders.
The report "2016 Outlook: China Homebuilding" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contacts:
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19th Floor, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
