(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Beijing Infrastructure
Investment Co Ltd's (BII) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at
'F1'. The Outlook
of the long-term ratings is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on the medium term note
programme, and the
notes issued by Eastern Creation Investment Holdings Ltd and
Eastern Creation II
Investment Holdings Ltd, which are unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by
Beijing Infrastructure Investment (Hong Kong) Limited (BII HK),
a wholly owned
subsidiary of BII. In place of a guarantee, BII has granted a
keepwell and
liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase
undertaking to
ensure that BII HK has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet
its obligations
under the guarantee for the notes. A full list of rating actions
can be found at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Beijing Municipality: BII's ratings are credit linked
to that of
Beijing, the capital city of China. This is reflected in BII's
100% municipal
ownership, strong municipal government oversight and
supervision,
multi-year-funding integration with the municipal budget and
strategic
importance of BII's urban rail operation to the city. These
factors result in a
strong likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed.
Therefore, BII is
classified as a credit linked public sector entity under Fitch's
criteria.
Beijing's Strong Creditworthiness: Beijing ranks second among
all cities in
China in terms of gross regional product (GRP). The municipality
has a robust
budgetary performance, a strong and well-diversified
socio-economic profile, and
a close relationship with the China sovereign (A+/Stable) owing
to its status as
the capital. The city's resilient property market also
strengthens the
municipality's fiscal flexibility. These strengths are mitigated
by its
moderately high municipal related debts, contingent liabilities
arising from its
public sector entities.
Strategic Importance: BII is the sole urban rail transport
operator of Beijing
Municipality and, as such, executes the municipality's rail
transportation
policy. Underground rail transport has become the key solution
in solving the
city's traffic problems. Therefore, BII is integral to the
functioning and
sustainable development of Beijing Municipality.
Standalone Credit Profile: Given the public service nature of
its activities and
high leverage, the standalone credit profile of BII is weaker
than its present
rating level. Still, its strong strategic link to Beijing and
oversight are
reflected in a top-down ratings approach as Fitch sees a strong
likelihood of
BII getting extraordinary state support, if needed.
Multi-Year Public Funding Commitment: BII receives ongoing
municipal subsidies
to cover operating deficits because of its major role in
Beijing's urban
transport system that renders it "socially necessary". The
municipality is
committed to providing CNY15.5bn a year in capital grants from
2013-2035 to
cover BII's funding needs for its rail network expansion plan
and subsidies.
Approximately 40% of BII's capex is funded by the capital
injection of Beijing
Municipality.
Tight Control and Supervision: BII's rail network development
plan needs
approval from the central government's National Development and
Reform
Commission. BII's financing plan and debt level are also closely
monitored by
the municipality. BII is also required to report its operational
and financial
results to the municipality on a regular basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Linkage With Municipality: Significant changes to BII's
strategic importance, a
diluted municipal shareholding to below 75%, and/or reduced
explicit and
implicit municipality support, could lead to a wider rating gap
between BII and
Beijing Municipality.
Creditworthiness of Municipality: A negative rating action could
also stem from
a weaker fiscal performance and/or more heightened indebtedness
of the
municipality. This could lead to a lowering of Fitch's internal
assessment of
Beijing's creditworthiness and, as a result, of BII's ratings.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
BII
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Eastern Creation Investment Holdings Ltd.
USD300m 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A+'
Eastern Creation II Investment Holdings Ltd.
USD6bn medium term note programme affirmed at 'A+'
CNY1.2bn 3.75% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A+'
USD700m 2.625% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A+'
USD300m 3.25% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A+'
EUR500m 1% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Tertiary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+34 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 26 Feb 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=995782
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.